How the Wisdom of Gardening Can Help Us Manifest Our Desires

“People who garden learn when to dig and transplant, when to pinch a sprig off to spur new growth, and when to let things well enough alone.” -Emyl Jenkins

Gardeners are incredible artists and visionaries. They plant seeds in the earth, nourish that buried potential, and trust the power of patience and nature to turn their seed into a thriving plant. Let’s take a few tips from the savvy gardeners and plant our ideal life!

Here are some tips on how to plant, sow, and harvest your ideal Heart’s Desire garden:

Build Your Energy

Before you can go after your dreams, you must have adequate energy, a solid foundation, and fertile soil for your dreams to grow from.

In Heart’s Desire gardening, you are the fertile soil, and the energy you cultivate is the fertilizer that serves as the creative force that allows your seeds to grow. Fortunately, there are many ways to increase your energy and vitality. Here are some of my favorite ways to create the fertilizer for your life:

Smile: Smiling is a doorway that allows good things to flow towards you.

Move every day: Get outside and bathe in the sunshine and fresh air.

Get outside and bathe in the sunshine and fresh air. Nutrients: Nutrients are critical cofactors in healthy soil, so “eat the rainbow” every day. Eating organic, non-GMO foods of vibrant colors will fuel your body and soul.

Drink water: Consuming lots of clean, purified water allows your intention to flow within you.

Consuming lots of clean, purified water allows your intention to flow within you. Rest: Sleep at least 8 hours every night, meditate, or simply allow time for your mind to take a break from the chaos of everyday life.

Rest: Sleep at least 8 hours every night, meditate, or simply allow time for your mind to take a break from the chaos of everyday life. Hang out with animals and like-minded friends.

Pay attention: Pay attention to your thoughts. Tell yourself positive affirmations, especially prior to falling asleep at night.

Pay attention: Pay attention to your thoughts. Tell yourself positive affirmations, especially prior to falling asleep at night. Stop being offended.

Give and receive: Give and receive hugs and praise. The process of giving and receiving is part of who we are as humans. Honor this reality.

Give and receive: Give and receive hugs and praise. The process of giving and receiving is part of who we are as humans. Honor this reality. Celebrate small successes: End every day by telling yourself something great you did that day. Sometimes "I washed my face really well" is enough.

End every day by telling yourself something great you did that day. Sometimes “I washed my face really well” is enough. Kill your television: Allow your mind to run free instead of clogging it up with fiction from a screen. Read a book, talk with loved ones, or do self-care practices.

Get Clear

Understand that a clear focus is the mind’s magic.

Get clear about what you want to plant in your garden and how you are going to plant it. This is the time to decide how you want your garden to look, where things will go, and when they will bloom. Prioritize what has heart and meaning for you, and give attention to that portion of your garden every day. You can be really specific, but be sure to leave room for the unanticipated. As David White says, “What you can plan is too small for you to live.” I always leave room for unexpected magic and greatness.

Action

Tend to your garden.

A simple rule to live by: do one action every day to support your Heart’s Desire.

Nourish your seed. You may need fertilizer for your ground, so add things to your garden that offers nourishment. Praises, songs, good thoughts, or even good friends.

Set aside a time to water your garden. Take a few moments of quiet time each day.

Make sure your seed gets enough sunshine. Ensure you get outside and exercise.

Talk with the flower fairies or devas who live in your garden and ask for assistance. Making time to ask for daily guidance is a beautiful and fulfilling practice.

Set up a support system for your flowers, so that when they grow, you have a stake ready to support them. Make sure you have coaches, books, tapes, or good friends who believe in you and your dream.

Think about getting a garden plot so your whole family can participate in planting dream seeds of their own. Make sure your family and loved ones are included in your dream picture.

If this garden is a priority in your life, ensure it gets enough attention. Pull worry and negative weeds on a regular basis. Grab a lawn chair, sit down, and enjoy the fruits of life!

Trust

Learn to let go, trust the universe, and know your intentions have been heard and your garden is growing.

Don’t go into your garden and pull up the carrots you just planted and say, “See, I knew it wouldn’t work.” When trust becomes difficult, close your eyes and say to yourself, “All I need is within me now.” Trust, believe, and know with patience that your garden will grow and bloom beautifully.

A Gardening Poem:

Plant three rows of peas: Peas of mind, Peas of hear, Peas of soul.

Plant four rows of squash: Squash gossip, Squash indifference, Squash grumbling, Squash selfishness.

Plant four rows on lettuce: Lettuce be faithful, Lettuce be kind, Lettuce be happy, Lettuce really love one another.

No garden should be without turnips: Turnip for service, Turnip to help one another, Turnip the music and dance.

Water freely with patience and cultivate with love.

There is much fruit in your garden because you reap what you sow.

To conclude our garden we must have Thyme: Thyme for fun, Thyme for rest, Thyme for ourselves.

-Unknown