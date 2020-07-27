Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How the side hustle is saving the economy -and mental health- of many in times of COVID-19

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By Juliana No, CEO of Stand Out Consulting, a Business Consulting and Marketing & Public Relations Agency specializing in helping businesses find new forms of revenue and guiding or mentoring entrepreneurs.

Have you taken a stroll around Instagram lately and analyzed what is really happening? Entrepreneurship is booming. Side hustles are saving the economy of many households in this pandemic but most importantly, they’re saving their mental health.

Let’s rewind a few months. Right before COVID-19 made an appearance in our lives, the so-called ‘side-hustle’ had been a podcast and article trend for the last year or two. From economists or coaches to bloggers, they all recommended to get a side hustle to grow your income on the side. The second and most overlooked reason for starting was having something to look forward to, something that you are passionate about.

And this last part is where I want to center this article on. You don’t have to be passionate about something to succeed or make money, however, there’s a bigger chance you will fight for it and look for ways to make it possible if you are. Also, when you really love doing something, you look forward to it. This piece is key in this pandemic. As we felt forced into a lockdown situation either with more time at home or without a job, individuals turned to side hustles and hobbies making them into serious businesses. And the truth is that, with more time on your hands, what better than to do what you love?

This hobbies-turned-to business and side hustles that become serious jobs are giving worldwide citizens the stregth and motivation to wake up every morning and do something meaningful or productive with their lives. And while they are making some money (in some cases more than before), they are helping their brains stay healthy with creativity and something they look forward to every day. From health coaching to network marketing, online courses or building and selling crafts, people all over the globe are turning to their passions to save their pockets and their mindsets.

The pandemic has brought a lot of negative outputs and made many feel lost. However, it has been the fuel others needed to wake up and start something they’ve wanted to do for a long time or become more resourceful and creative. It is highlighting the difference in mindset and the importance of it to thrive and move forward. Being enclosed with kids and spouses 24/7 or completely isolated for those without a family can be mentally and emotionally challenging. In fact, we have seen an increase in depression and other mental health situations according to Healthline. However, the human kind is exceptionally flexible and through these hard times, it has found unique ways to connect and continue to feel like a community through technology and social media. And it’s actually these tools that are allowing many to thrive mentally and professionally with these hustles during the pandemic. Whether it’s showing their abilities and hobbies and sharing them with others or putting more time and energy to a business, having something to do and to share is proving to be key in staying motivated and happy.

So, if you haven’t found what motivates you or a way to create a side business that keeps you looking forward to something every day, check out my latest article here on Thrive Global on how to build a business with no business capital and get creative!

Juliana No

Juliana No, Business & Marketing Consultant, CEO of Stand Out Consulting at Stand Out Consulting

Juliana No is an expert in Online Communications & Marketing, Personal Branding, and Business Growth with international outreach.

Juliana No is the CEO os Stand Out Consulting, a Business Consulting and Marketing agency in Orlando, FL. She helps mentor small entrepreneurs on how to find new ways of revenue and build their personal brand as a personal business and brand consultant. With her company, she also helps mid-size businesses and big corporations with strategies that make them stand out in their industry (from new services to employer branding initiatives) and specializes in penetrating the Latino market.  You may follow her on LinkedIn and Instagram. You can also contact her at [email protected] 

 

A BIT MORE ABOUT JULIANA NO

Juliana's career path includes working with Fortune 500 companies as well as small enterprises in different countries leading Digital Marketing, Social Media and Business Strategy teams and initiatives, helping those companies and individuals establish their corporate and personal brands.

Currently the Founder and CEO of Stand Out Consulting LLC in Orlando, FL. She initially started her company as a side hustle to support her household and assist local and international businesses with Marketing and Business consulting. Now, serving companies in the US and Europe with partners all over the world, she has made it her life and looks forward to giving other moms and women the opportunity to work on their own time for her clients.

Also a content writer for a monthly subscription of elEconomista.es or newspapers such as Nosotras News, Instagram Influencer, Leader of @LakeNonaMoms with Lake Nona Social, Board Member at several organizations, host and producer of radio and online shows.

With a Bachelors in Advertising and Public Relations at the Complutense University of Madrid in Spain and a Postgraduate Degree in Integrated Marketing Communications at C.U. Villanueva, her curiosity and hunger for knowledge always pushes her to learn more and teach more which is why she just founded Hispanic Women Leaders. A project of almost 3 years that is finally launching in 2020.

Juliana enjoys connecting, problem solving and strategy building, making her a perfect resource for challenges that require out of the box solutions. Her true passion is helping others achieve their dreams and a better life which is why she mentors other women on her spare time to assist in their professional and entrepreneurial goals and for which she was awarded "Woman of the Year 2018" by the Momtrepreneur Network and Millennial Women's Solution Network.

Contact Juliana through [email protected] or through her company's site Stand Out Consulting

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

