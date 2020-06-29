Contributor Log In/Sign Up
HOW THE SHYEST LADY ON THE PLANET CAN STAND UP AND GET HER MESSAGE ACROSS….

Tips to help you stand up and speak.

By

Most people on the planet would prefer to do almost anything other than stand up and speak in front of a group.

I was once one of those people, but not any more. My journey to being comfortable speaking to a group was not long and arduous as some people might have you believe.

Here my my top tips to getting your message across even if you are the shyest lady on the planet.

1. Be Yourself. I was told this many times before I finally ‘got’ what this actually meant.

Being yourself is about accepting who you are and not pretending to be someone else.

Aileen Lane, Business Coach to image consultants

I was teased mercilessly and sometimes still am for having a very Irish ‘culchy’ accent. This has caused me great distress over the years and made me feel very self-conscious. I used to be terrified to talk in front of people knowing that I would be ridiculed for my accent.

I had to consciously accept that this was my accent and this was how it was going to be if I wanted to speak. So I did and the rest is history.

Don’t get me wrong, sometimes I still cringe when I hear my Irish monotone but sometimes I even laugh now and sure its grand as we say in Ireland:)

2. Dress like yourself. How we dress tells the world something about us; our beliefs, our values, how we like things to be.

Dressing like yourself gets much of your message across before you even open your mouth.

For example, think how Michelle O’ Bama dresses – bright, vivacious, stylish and always with her own unique stamp. She routinely wears a belt or a brooch showing her signature style regardless of current trends. We can see that Michelle has a mind of her own before she utters a word.

3. Feel the fear and do it anyway. There is no shortcut in my opinion and endless hours of listening to strategies on ‘How to be a fabulous public speaker’ was also not the answer in my case.

Start small with a topic you know well, speaking as you normally speak and let the rest flow.

These ideas are what worked for me and now its hard to get me off the stage! Keep on keeping on and you too will woe the crowds with your unique message.

Business Coach to Personal Stylists.

Aileen Lane, Business Coach to Personal Stylists at Lane Image Consulting

Are you an image consultant or a personal stylist?

Do you feel fearful that you may have to give up on your image business?

Are you getting an odd client here and there but you you have struggled to get a consistent flow of clients?

Would you like to have a consistent and predictable flow of customers every month?

I'm Aileen and I can help you.

It’s my intention to help image consultants to take their image business online and to be financially independent. I am passionate about this because I’ve experienced how liberating and fulfilling it is to work as an image consultant from anywhere in the world. I am on a mission to help others overcome their fears and give them the tools to make this a reality.

As an image consultant and business owner I know the many challenges that you face as a woman entrepreneur.
From loving what you do to the agony of having to market yourself, be an accountant, get clients and look fabulous while you are doing it all!

If you are like many image consultants I know, you probably work very hard at marketing yourself but you still barely get by with the odd colour or style client.

Maybe you’ve tried every trick in the book to get more paying clients, you’ve put yourself out there, followed up, done everything you’ve been told but it’s of no use……… everything you try fails to get you a consistent flow of paying clients.

So my questions to you are:

[*] Would you like to spend more time working online so that you can transform and bring joy to your clients?

[*] Do you want to get more clients, so you don’t have to quit your business and go back to work?

[*] Do you want to learn how to create a high value program, scale it and sell it over and over so that you work less and earn more as an image consultant?

If you answered yes, to one or more of these questions then I can help you.

Drop me a message through LinkedIn messenger or email me [email protected]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

