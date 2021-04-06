Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How the Pandemic Has Strained Friendships and How to Mend Them Back Together

The pandemic has inflicted major problems in the physical health, mental health, and economy. In addition to the pandemic, the political landscape has clouded truth and made people draw lines in almost every facet of their lives. It seems like people are fighting about everything nowadays. Early on in the pandemic I found myself doing […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The pandemic has inflicted major problems in the physical health, mental health, and economy. In addition to the pandemic, the political landscape has clouded truth and made people draw lines in almost every facet of their lives. It seems like people are fighting about everything nowadays. Early on in the pandemic I found myself doing the same.

I found myself getting into arguments over opinions, and others would seek out confrontation, only to banish, block, and cancel anyone with an opposing viewpoint.

It donned on me after a few months that everyone has opinions that are different from my own. If I can’t accept people who think differently than me, then I may be pretty lonely. No one thinks exactly like me. I came up with a few ideas that are helping me accept people with different opinions and may help you too.

Try to Understand Why Someone Has That Opinion

Before calling someone “stupid” or “ignorant”, try to take a step back and figure out why that person has the opinion they do. Is it cultural, part of their core belief system, or something else? If we choose to ignore the “why” then we should probably take a long look internally.

A Different Opinion Does Not Make Someone Else Wrong

Just because someone else has an opinion different than yours doesn’t mean they are necessarily wrong, just like you are not necessarily wrong either. Your opinions and their opinions are not always fact. Why do we give our opinions? I think we are all trying to make sense of the world we live in.

Try to value diverse thought.

Don’t Persecute Others

It’s popular to “cancel” someone for their opinions nowadays. Who is to say that the angry internet mob won’t cancel you one day? This process of “canceling” someone is wrong on so many levels. Specifically, it provides the notion that a small group of people have moral superiority and think so highly of themselves that they know what’s right and wrong.

We can look throughout history and point out a multitude of errors humans have made when persecuting people because of their ideas, race, gender, etc. It’s wrong. We shouldn’t presume that someone who looks like us should think a certain way or someone who looks different than us should think differently. Accept humans as humans. We are all human beings with different opinions.

Final Thoughts

Thank you for reading my post. We can have friendships with others with diverse ideas and opinions, it makes us that much stronger. It’s important that we step back and try to understand diverse opinions. We should also seek to understand why we are fighting so much in the first place and ignore politicians who seek to divide us for gain. We are stronger together and I’m thankful for my friends with different opinions than myself.

My name is Anthony Bart, I’m the owner of BartX Digital. We operate TherapistX, and Therapybypro. I just started therapist marketing consulting to teach how therapists can grow their private practices. I’ve been an entrepreneur since 2017. I’m a huge small business advocate and enjoy working with mental health professionals.

    Anthony Bart BartX Digital

    Anthony Bart at BartX Digital

    Anthony Bart is President of BartX, TherapistX, and TherapyByPro, internet marketing companies that help mental health professionals and other service-based businesses grow.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    New Year, Old Me

    by Ekaterina Notovich
    Community//

    Ryland Hilbert of Ryland Life Equipment: “Learn how to accept criticism and praise”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Dr. Rhonda Travitt: “Be your authentic self”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.