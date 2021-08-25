Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How the Pandemic Has Affected Retirement

Sylvester Knox discusses how the pandemic has affected people's retirement.

Now that the pandemic is over a year old, many workers are starting to consider their futures again. The present is still very much up in the air, but things are stabilizing to some degree, at least enough for many workers to take a moment and consider their current retirement expectations.

The good news is that for many, their finances weren’t harmed by the pandemic. In fact, they might actually have the chance to save more money, given reduced chances to actually spend money.

On the other hand, many wound up having to draw upon their retirement funds during the crisis. They did this just to pay bills and stay afloat during lockdowns and economic upheaval.

Four out of five Americans believe that pandemic events impacted their plans for retirement, with one in three assuming getting back on track will take several years because of fewer hours, job losses, or hitting up their retirement savings for withdrawals. Still, most everyone is relatively confident that they can still retire when they would like to do so.

Even though the previous year proved to be a turbulent ride, most Americans with plans for retirement should be happy to know that the economic foundations for future planning look as good as ever. Even though more than a third of Americans had higher levels of concern about their retirement plans compared to the start of the pandemic, retirement savings accounts actually hit new highs during 2020 Q4.

Even though business activity dropped off during the pandemic, less than one in five workers actually adjusted the specific age they plan to retire at. Even then, for every three that postponed their age, there was one that actually moved up their retirement plans. However, those that decided to retire sooner often did so because of job loss.

Workers that were at most risk of having suffered losses in terms of retirement savings tended to be unmarried or low in income. People with debt issues also wound up with complications more often than not.

Conversely, over four in five workers who got to enjoy workplace retirement plans were very satisfied with their benefits. Being able to save for retirement has obvious benefits for the future, but it can also mean confidence in current fiscal matters, too.

    Sylvester Knox Thrive Global

    Sylvester Knox, Wealth Management Advisor at The Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm

    Located in Short Hills, New Jersey, Sylvester Knox is a financial professional with an interest in philanthropic ventures. Sylvester has experienced a great deal of professional success in his career and he has been able to help those around him who may be less fortunate.

    Sylvester Knox has worked with the American Red Cross and the Newark Emergency Services for Families, an organization that provides a number of programs for the community. Working with Newark Emergency Services for Families has allowed Sylvester to interact with the local community and offer support to individuals who come from difficult backgrounds.

    As a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Sylvester Knox has been able to build a successful financial services career. As the President and CEO fo the Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm, Sylvester assists corporations, individuals, and families with their financial decisions. Sylvester is able to build key relationships with his clients and help craft a strategic plan for each one. Knox's intention is to make the investment experience as stress-free as possible for each client.

    Outside of his regular 9-5 job and philanthropic endeavors, Knox helps educate his community members on how their financial decisions can affect their futures. Sylvester has taken his years of experience and turned every day financial topics into blog posts on his personal site. Sylvester aims to educate individuals on the importance of their financial health, make their financial goals achievable, show that anyone can be in good financial standing!

     

