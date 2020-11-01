How the Pandemic has Accelerated the Adoption of Smart Home Technology to Shape the Future of the “Living Room”

Like it or not, the pandemic has transformed the way we look at our homes. Once seen as a place to relax, eat and unwind has now become much more. Today, our humble abodes could likely include a smaller version of your local YMCA, a comfier classroom setting, and a cubicle without the commute. As we spend more time in our newly versatile living spaces, the demand to reimagine our homes has become more prevalent than ever. In fact, smart home technology is projected to reach a market revenue well over $100 billion globally within the next five years. With tech titans like Google, Amazon, Apple and Sonos leading the way, it seems that smart home technology is well on its way to becoming the future of our living rooms. With that said, here’s a glimpse into the top home features that will likely be commonplace in just a few years.

Remote access to all home appliances

One of the most useful applications of smart home technology we’ve seen so far has come in the form of voice/app-controlled Bluetooth products such as the Amazon Alexa, Apple Homepod or the Google Home. Moving forward, this type of remote-controlled access to our appliances seems to be the foundation for making products such as automated blinds, voice-controlled lighting features and kitchen appliances more mainstream and widely accessible. This space is continuing to evolve rapidly, and over the next few years we can expect to see some new challengers to voice/app-controlled means of accessing appliances.

Personalized Aromatherapy & Air Sanitizers

With homes taking on more functionality than ever before, it’s important to maintain a clean and productivity-enabling environment. Between exercising, spending long hours in the office room and more couch time on “Zoom University” the environment in our homes is inevitably going to become a lot more odorous and anxiety inducing. To combat this problem, more and more people will be turning to technology to provide personalized air sanitizing and aromatherapy solutions. Using AI enabled devices that can understand your scent preferences based on individual rooms, the time of day, and your mood, such as the Airzai Aroma, will help keep your living environment fresh and clean without all the extra hassle.

Smart Health & Fitness Devices

The next evolution of the home will change the way we exercise forever. In a data-driven world, tracking our workouts, analyzing our vitals and deploying smart workout solutions has become a new standard and ultimately will benefit those chasing a swimsuit ready look for their next trip to Cabo. Industry leaders such as the Lululemon and their new MIRROR technology, Peloton bikes, and Tonal are forging a new path towards smart gym technology you can use in the comfort of your own living room. Smart gym technology is reinventing the fitness landscape and is likely to become a staple in most modern homes.

Takeaway

While we are still years away from fully realizing the full power of smart home technology, all signs continue to point towards this trend being featured in some capacity in millions of homes worldwide in the near future. With the advancement of in-home appliances, smart personalized air sanitizers and aromatherapies, to the latest and greatest in exercise equipment, it seems like there is no reason to ever leave home again.

Even though Amazon and Google have been proactively active in bringing smart-home and voice activated products to market for a few years now, the bold entry by Apple with their new Homepod at a very competitive price of $99 is an indication that the smart home trend is only bound to exponentially grow in coming years. These technologies will optimize our productivity, help us relive stress and keep us active as we continue to navigate our new normal all from the comfort of our homes.