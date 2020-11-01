Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How the Pandemic has Accelerated the Adoption of Smart Home Technology to Shape the Future of the “Living Room”

Like it or not, the pandemic has transformed the way we look at our homes. Once seen as a place to relax, eat and unwind has now become much more. Today, our humble abodes could likely include a smaller version of your local YMCA, a comfier classroom setting, and a cubicle without the commute. As […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
smart home

Like it or not, the pandemic has transformed the way we look at our homes. Once seen as a place to relax, eat and unwind has now become much more. Today, our humble abodes could likely include a smaller version of your local YMCA, a comfier classroom setting, and a cubicle without the commute. As we spend more time in our newly versatile living spaces, the demand to reimagine our homes has become more prevalent than ever. In fact, smart home technology is projected to reach a market revenue well over $100 billion globally within the next five years. With tech titans like Google, Amazon, Apple and Sonos leading the way, it seems that smart home technology is well on its way to becoming the future of our living rooms. With that said, here’s a glimpse into the top home features that will likely be commonplace in just a few years.

Remote access to all home appliances

One of the most useful applications of smart home technology we’ve seen so far has come in the form of voice/app-controlled Bluetooth products such as the Amazon Alexa, Apple Homepod or the Google Home. Moving forward, this type of remote-controlled access to our appliances seems to be the foundation for making products such as automated blinds, voice-controlled lighting features and kitchen appliances more mainstream and widely accessible. This space is continuing to evolve rapidly, and over the next few years we can expect to see some new challengers to voice/app-controlled means of accessing appliances.

Personalized Aromatherapy & Air Sanitizers

With homes taking on more functionality than ever before, it’s important to maintain a clean and productivity-enabling environment. Between exercising, spending long hours in the office room and more couch time on “Zoom University” the environment in our homes is inevitably going to become a lot more odorous and anxiety inducing. To combat this problem, more and more people will be turning to technology to provide personalized air sanitizing and aromatherapy solutions. Using AI enabled devices that can understand your scent preferences based on individual rooms, the time of day, and your mood, such as the Airzai Aroma, will help keep your living environment fresh and clean without all the extra hassle.

Smart Health & Fitness Devices

The next evolution of the home will change the way we exercise forever. In a data-driven world, tracking our workouts, analyzing our vitals and deploying smart workout solutions has become a new standard and ultimately will benefit those chasing a swimsuit ready look for their next trip to Cabo. Industry leaders such as the Lululemon and their new MIRROR technology, Peloton bikes, and Tonal are forging a new path towards smart gym technology you can use in the comfort of your own living room. Smart gym technology is reinventing the fitness landscape and is likely to become a staple in most modern homes.

Takeaway

While we are still years away from fully realizing the full power of smart home technology, all signs continue to point towards this trend being featured in some capacity in millions of homes worldwide in the near future. With the advancement of in-home appliances, smart personalized air sanitizers and aromatherapies, to the latest and greatest in exercise equipment, it seems like there is no reason to ever leave home again.

Even though Amazon and Google have been proactively active in bringing smart-home and voice activated products to market for a few years now, the bold entry by Apple with their new Homepod at a very competitive price of $99 is an indication that the smart home trend is only bound to exponentially grow in coming years. These technologies will optimize our productivity, help us relive stress and keep us active as we continue to navigate our new normal all from the comfort of our homes.

    Muneeb Mushtaq, CEO, Co-Founder at Airzai

    Muneeb Mushtaq is a Canadian serial entrepreneur and a keynote speaker who has launched three successful tech companies to date. His latest venture is called Airzai. Airzai is a CPG company that recently launched a patent-pending smart home fragrance diffuser that uses premium scents meant to uplift mood and promote mental wellness.

    Most recently, Muneeb decided to shift the focus of the company to do something meaningful in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. AIRZAI is focusing on contributing to the shortage of sanitization products in the market and has introduced a new line of products called, AIRZAI Care. Not only is the company tackling the increased demand but also pledging to donate portion of sales to deliver these essential products the front line workers.

    Muneeb also devotes his time to share motivational and thought-provoking content on his social media. You can follow him on his official instagram account @muneebmushtaq.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Focus on what you can control.” With Jason Hartman & Rhian Horgan

    by Jason Hartman
    Community//

    Regaining Balance With Extended Reality Sports

    by Brian Wallace
    Community//

    COVID-19 and the Future of the City

    by Michael Watkins

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.