How The Pandemic Cured My FOMO

PRE-pandemic I ran through my life at warp speed. I seemed to always have a full appointment and social calendar; a hectic travel schedule; a gajillion live entertainment opportunities; and a  life ‘errands’ ad nauseam list. I know I chose this way of living; no one mandated it.  “My FOMO (fear of missing out) owned […]

By

PRE-pandemic I ran through my life at warp speed. I seemed to always have a full appointment and social calendar; a hectic travel schedule; a gajillion live entertainment opportunities; and a  life ‘errands’ ad nauseam list. I know I chose this way of living; no one mandated it. 

“My FOMO (fear of missing out) owned me. I didn’t even realize I had such an acute case; until the Universe hit the PAUSE button.”

For whatever reason, the way I internalized my surroundings, placed me in a position of ‘doing more’. My FOMO (fear of missing out) owned me. I didn’t even realize I had such an acute case; until the Universe hit the PAUSE button.

Striped of all my PRE-pandemic activities, I found myself standing still. The first few weeks felt like an extended ‘snow day’. You know the kind; when the world shuts down and we get to stay in our pajamas all day, watch movies, and eat junk food. But, after a few weeks the magnitude of the shift in my life hit hard. One cannot live in a ‘snow day’ forever.

I Had To Reset My Life: 

The Universe had gifted me a ‘PAUSE’. For the first time in my life, I didn’t feel rushed. I dug deep to figure out the best, and healthiest way to restructure my daily existence. How could I use this global catastrophe as a personal win?

I sat and made a list. I streamlined my daily activities to:

  • 1. Sleep in.
  • 2. Work on Kuel Life (my business).
  • 3. Exercise.
  • 4. Connect virtually with loved ones & friends.
  • 5. Plan and make a healthy dinner for my family.
  • 6. REPEAT.

Settled In To The New Norm:

After months and months of this simplistic schedule, I find that I’m happy and settled. Sure, I am worried about the safety of my loved ones (including myself). Yes, I am concerned that our world economy is taking such a hit that it may be years before we recover. Of course, I have a bit of cabin fever and miss seeing my sister, my friends, geez – strangers, for that matter.

But, I still find myself ‘Happy’. 

I am not missing out on anything. Noone is going anywhere or doing anything. My FOMO seems to be gone. Cured; or, in remission? That is anyone’s guess. 

“With FOMO out of the picture, I have space to pause before saying ‘yes’.”

If what they say about creating new habits is true – that they take about two months to establish; then I am in the clear. With a very elementary, predictable day to day schedule, I find myself being more thoughtful in the way I show up in the world. With FOMO out of the picture, I have space to pause before saying ‘yes’. 

Is FOMO gone forever? I’ll be surprised. From what I know of the disorder, it is highly contagious, difficult to build an immunity against, and has no known vaccine. 

About the Author:

Jacqueline (Jack) Perez champions change, redefining modern midlife for women through curated content and women-driven brands. Checkout Kuel Life where you can Share, learn, shop, and play with our Second Act Sisters! Subscribe to the weekly Kuel Life Newsletter for hot topics delivered directly to your inbox.

Jacqueline Perez, CEO/Founder at Kuel Life

