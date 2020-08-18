Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How the Mind Makes It Matter

Counting our blessings in the times we’re now living in.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Photo by Elena Mozhvilo | Courtesy of Unsplash
Photo by Elena Mozhvilo | Courtesy of Unsplash

In life, there are real moments of heaven and real moments of hell.  Life is filled with experiences that simply occur without our making, and are genuinely outside our control.  It’s as if we’re fish swimming in a strong current that’s moving us in a certain direction.  This truth — that we will experience real traumas and real ecstasies — is a fact of life.

When we go through these moments, they take our breath away and soften our hearts.  And while some of these experiences take place in the world around us, sometimes what we experience as heaven or hell is generated from within.

When the mind creates scenarios that heighten our stress levels, it can overlay ideas onto something that is actually neutral. This is when the mind makes it matter.

Whether it is real or imagined stress, they both scare us. And they both exist.

With all the tension created by the current pandemic, many of us are panicking about things we would normally never think about. Have you noticed how the slightest fatigue, throat tickle, or indigestion suddenly becomes a Covid-19 diagnosis in our mind? Or how we automatically move away from, or become irritated with, anyone that coughs or sneezes, because we’re sure they have the coronavirus? Any little thing, to our mind, may be deadly.

Several years ago, I had an experience that really illustrates how the mind can take us to these extremes. In times like these, here is a beautiful reminder to step back, breathe and count our blessings.

Photo by Denys Nevozhai | Courtesy of Unsplash

. . .

One Saturday afternoon, I had an impulse to check my throat in the mirror. I opened wide, and in the back of my throat I saw what appeared to be a brown growth I had never noticed before. My mind instantly went back twenty-five years, when my father was diagnosed with a cancerous growth in his throat.

I kept checking my throat, and every time I looked, the brown growth seemed larger. My heart rate accelerated, my blood pressure elevated, and my head and brow were drenched in sweat. My arms and legs turned cold, and I had a sudden attack of diarrhea.

The moment before, I was living in bliss, and now I was dying. My mind filled with the scenario I had always feared. Tomorrow — Sunday — I would be in the hospital, receiving the fatal diagnosis. By Monday my life would be over, and everything I had worked for would be meaningless.

After dwelling on this for a while, I picked up the phone and called a doctor friend. He asked, “What’s wrong?”

“Stephen, I’m terrified. Both of my parents had cancer when I was a kid.”

“I don’t understand — what’s the problem?”

“My parents are both alive and healthy now, but cancer has always been scary for me, because we never spoke about it openly.”

“I still don’t understand what’s wrong.”

“Well, I looked in the mirror this afternoon, and there was a brown growth in the back of my throat. It looks like a mole or something.”

He asked me a few more questions, then told me to feel the bump with my finger. When I finally managed to squeeze my hand back there and pull it out, on the tip of my finger I found a little piece of the chocolate macaroon I had eaten for lunch.

. . .

Excerpted from the book, Wisdom From An Empty Mind. Copyright © Jacob Liberman. Reprinted with permission from Empty Mind Publications. www.jacobliberman.org

Written by Jacob Israel Liberman

    Dr. Jacob Israel Liberman, Author & Public Speaker

    Dr. Jacob Israel Liberman is a pioneer in the fields of light, vision and consciousness, and the author of numerous books, including LUMINOUS LIFE: How the Science of Light Unlocks the Art of Living by New World Library. An internationally-respected author, doctor, inventor and public speaker, Dr. Liberman has addressed more than 2,000 live audiences worldwide, sharing his spiritual discoveries about light and the science of life. For more information, please visit www.jacobliberman.org.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Feel It and Feel Better

    by Carla Melucci Ardito
    Community//

    How To Rise Above Grief And Guilt

    by Grace de Rond
    Community//

    Learning To Stay In The Present Moment

    by Cat Hamilton

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.