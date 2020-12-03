How the Law of Attraction can help even during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic

Have you heard of the Law of Attraction? It is a law that governs your body and your mind. The principle is simple: everything that happens to you, whether positive or negative, has been attracted by you.

The writer Leo Tolstoy said: “If you want to be happy, be”. What if this Law of Attraction could just enable you to attract what is good for you, even during this difficult time?

This Law of Attraction is based on the theory that you have the power to create your own reality.

This period is the hardest that the world has faced in hundreds of years. The Law of Attraction works all the time and doesn’t stop. So if you think negative thoughts during bad times you will attract negative things into your life. The basis of this law is therefore positive thinking. However, it is vital to understand that you will also need to feel the reality of your thoughts.

How to use positive thinking?

The most important part of the Law of Attraction is positive thinking. It is imperative to focus on what you want and not what you don’t want. In other words, if you think “I don’t want to be late” for example, the Universe will understand, “I want to be late”. So you need to think positively (“I want to be on time”). Another example, if you think of wealth and abundance, you attract money. Conversely, if we think of debt and poverty, we attract the lack.

When it comes to health, the Placebo Effect is a good example of the Law of Attraction. Likewise, as a couple, if you focus on what is going well instead of emphasising only what is wrong, there is bound to be greater harmony. In fact, it is also used for couples seeking fertility and can be continually used throughout pregnancy to focus on a healthy outcome.

In order to be in a positive dynamic, especially in this period of global crisis, there are “secret triggers” that allow you to change the negative frequency on which you are in order to refocus on the positive: pleasant memories, favourite music, etc.

The other principles of the Law of Attraction: asking, believing and receiving

The first step is to clearly express your request so that the Universe can understand the wish. Then you have to act as if you have already obtained what you want, to finally feel ready to accept your request.

If it is to find work after losing our own during the pandemic that you are looking for, for example, it is essential to be sure that our behavior is in line with our desires. Do you leave room for the job you want in our life? In practice, you can stop sleeping in the morning and get up early as if you had to go to work, do work-related activities and research that you want to do during the day, and look for the perfect job at the same time. Once you ask for a job, you have to live as if you already have the job to be ready to receive it when it presents to us.

You can create your day in advance by thinking about how you would like it to go. Likewise, in the evening, it is recommended to rethink your day and if there are things that you did not like, redo them in your head as you would have liked them to happen. This is a bit like creating a short movie in your mind!

Gratitude: the foundation of the Law of Attraction

Being grateful for something good that happens to you helps send “positive vibes to the universe.” And it is through this process that you will attract more and more good things to yourself through the Law of Attraction.

If you are grateful for the beneficial things in your life, no matter how small, even during this crisis, you will be carried by a positive energy, directly related to your spirit of gratitude. It is obvious that by being grateful, the Law of Attraction will allow you to attract a whole host of positive events to yourself. Before you wait for your dreams to come true, you can be thankful for a multitude of events.

Gratitude is helped along by practising things that make the wish you have feel like it is already reality. Let’s take an example of a woman whose dream it is to set up affordable housing for people who need it. She has adopted a regular practice of gratitude, plus she regular visualises a building that would suit her dream. This means that it is becoming more real in her subconscious mind.

As she feels closer to achieving her goal, through wise investments and lots of daily gratitude, she sees an ad of a building that is similar to the block of flats she has been visualising. She decides enquire about the cost of block of flats insurance for when she is able to purchase the building. Only a matter of weeks later, she receives a windfall of money and is able to realise her dream.

Unfortunately many people take a lot of things for granted. They have entirely lost the habit of gratitude. I bet you know someone like that? The reality is that is can have a huge negative effect on peoples’ lives.

Even though Covid-19 has presented big challenges in your life, remember to be grateful for whatever you have left to attract the positive vibe. So start by thanking for every nice little thing that happens to you. For example :

A wonderful sunset

To be in a good health

The smile of a friendly stranger in the street

A tasty strawberry tart

A good time spent watching an enjoyable movie, etc.

There will always be hope, even in the worst possible situations, you just have to believe in it. It is more challenging now during the pandemic but when you start to apply the Law of Attraction today, each day it will become more natural to you and you will start to feel better.

According to psychologist and writer Williams James: “The greatest revolution of our generation is the discovery that human beings, by changing the inner attitudes of their minds, can change the outer aspects of their lives.”