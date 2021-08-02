How the Internet affects the personality and human body

From the point of view of psychology, virtual reality leads to the loss of emotional empathy, emotional exhaustion. If there is a balance between online and offline communication, it is most likely not reflected in the psyche. But this is the perfect situation. The world becomes virtual, and the Internet is now our new reality.

A modern person often loses the ability to dialogue. On the Internet, we do not need to answer immediately. We may think and then reply or ignore the message. It significantly reduces the anxiety, which is present in lively communication. It makes communication on the Internet less honest and more limited. Motivation disappears to memorize anything. If we need something, we can open Google and write “How to Connect Wireless Keyboard without USB Receiver” or “How to Get Unlimited Internet For Free On Android“, and you become an expert in this field. We can learn something objective: political and religious views of the interlocutor, for example. But otherwise, you can easily deceive any, for example, a funny smile. Perhaps, only with a very close person, we can relatively accurately assume the course of thoughts, reactions, and actions. But in this case, communication remains within the world of our fantasies.

As social networks, chats, and messengers affect communication offline.

It is unlikely that Internet communication will strongly affect the adult person with a generated model of behavior. But such a communication manner may well affect teenagers and people with a moving psyche. The consequences may be up to a loss of a sense of responsibility for their words. Here it turns out to be a vicious circle. A person goes online, watches a cat of some blogger, and is not interested in friends and loved ones. It is such a saving escape from reality, from unbearable sensations from contacts with other people who can constantly have something. People use social networks, open online games, turn off the brain and run into the world of their fantasies.

How much is the impact of public opinion on the network

Everything is reacting to negative comments, but everyone is worried differently. Unpleasant emotions hurt any person.

Formation of clip thinking and reduced ability to memorize

Clip thinking has become our reality thanks to social networks and the Internet. The brain gets used to getting information in small portions. Modern teenagers are most read and are interested in what they see on social networks in their ribbons. It is convenient, quick, spontaneous, and very affordable. The percentage of reading articles found through search engines is much smaller than those found on Facebook. If we talk about the formed type of thinking, new technologies affect much less and will not change their essence.

In addition, the addiction to search engines reduces the ability to memorize. If we do not train the memory, it does not develop. It is reflected in people with clips thinking, which instead of memorizing something can quickly find the necessary on the network. Also, clip thinking assumes that a person receives information dosage, and this does not strengthen memory. Remember the school: you could read the text paragraph, learn, tell in the lesson and immediately forget it; But if you read the whole chapter, then, as a rule, you still endured something from it, and therefore, hardly forgot it quickly.

That if you completely abandon real life for the sake of virtual.

Too active involvement in social networks can lead to loss of live communication skills. These skills are mainly worked out only in real life, and active virtual life atrophies them. The consequence may be socialization problems: the inability to communicate, the lack of real friends. Empathy and emotional reactions may also decrease. Since the actions on the network almost do not have irreversible consequences, a person will not be able to assess the degree of risk from its actions for himself and others.