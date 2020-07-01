Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How the Food You Eat Can Change Your Life

From couch potato to entrepreneur

By

I’m not going to lie to you, about a year ago, I would mindlessly wolf down a 12-inch pizza, pop open a can of Coke, and sink into my couch for a pointless 3-hour long scroll through Facebook. And that was my normal Friday night(well… maybe not just Friday.) It had become kind of become a daily routine. Right, no sugar coating. I did it every single day without a second thought!

You’ve heard a million times that your diet should be well balanced. You probably had a poster of the food pyramid on the wall of your 7th-grade classroom. And I’m sure the phrase “eat your greens,” is not alien to any of your ears.

We all know that the food you eat plays an integral part in your physical health, but little are we aware of the dramatic effects food has on your mood and your energy levels.

I’m not sure exactly what the original motivation was. I’m not sure what sparked the sudden change in my eating habits. I think it might have been an ad about feeling fulfilled or having a purpose in life, I’m not sure. But whatever it was, I’m eternally grateful for it.

Anyway, I started my journey by only eating pizza once a week. The rest of the time, I made whatever healthy recipe I could find online(with a particular tendency to choose the ones that had less than 10 ingredients and ones that took less than 30 minutes to make.)

Quickly, I got rid of the one pizza per week as I didn’t see any benefit of stuffing myself with junk. I gradually got rid of the chocolate and crisps that I had stored and even started to do meal preps every Sunday.

As I did this, I felt much more energized and proactive. I started feeling good about myself. I might even have started to mouth “Hey sexy,” as I walked past my mirror every day.

As I moved away from those couch potato days, I started to immerse myself further into nutrition. I read books and watched videos about it. Basically, all my free time went into feeding my curious brain with more and more nutritional information. I was hooked.

As well as learning about nutrition, I’m now almost finished writing my first book. I’m on my way to starting my own business, and I’ve begun my quest to become fluent in French.

It still shocks me how a simple change in my diet has propelled my life forward so much. I can’t even imagine what my life was like 2 years ago. I’m so grateful for how far I’ve come.

    Gerry Yang, Freelance Writer, Nutrition Fanatic

    Gerry is an avid nutrition fanatic with a love for writing.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
