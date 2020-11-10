Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How the Film and Production Industry is Shifting During COVID

vrbn studios announced its new release of 29 3D building packs, with a total of over 80 high-quality 3D buildings (four packs are free of charge) for the Unity3D game engine. These packs represent typical ‘Los Angeles’ architecture. They can be used across the creative platforms of Games, TV and Film. The buildings are designed to be ‘drag-and-drop’, plus […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

vrbn studios announced its new release of 29 3D building packs, with a total of over 80 high-quality 3D buildings (four packs are free of charge) for the Unity3D game engine. These packs represent typical ‘Los Angeles’ architecture. They can be used across the creative platforms of Games, TV and Film. The buildings are designed to be ‘drag-and-drop’, plus they come with five LODs (fully set up), photorealistic materials (full PBR), and a collision mesh. The packs are available immediately on the Unity Asset Store and on vrbn studios’ online shop. More packs with other geographic styles are in production. 

“This production truly reflects a new generation of quality of our content,” said Matthias Buehler, CTO of vrbn studios. “The general approach of how we structure our buildings resulted in much more interesting building shells. The new technical features are emission for night scenes and a more realistic approach to decals for stains and graffitis. We will continue to optimize our production workflow and are already looking into adding other requested features.” 

Creating convincing 3D architecture is difficult: It’s a constant balance between being true to the architecture of the city we are building, art directing so the city has variety, and especially the optimization for game engines (e.g., LODs, draw call optimization). vrbn studios’ proprietary system for creating LODs produces a quality of transitions never seen before for architectural models in the game and entertainment industry. The buildings are designed for multi-purpose usage: In gaming, real-time VFX, advertisement, or scientific simulation (e.g., Autonomous Driving).

“The creative industries see a growing demand for Virtual Production,” said Michael Pecchia, VFX industry veteran and vrbn studios’ Senior Business Development Manager. “There is a big need for consistent 3D content that is optimized for use in hybrid production pipelines, where real-time graphics are working hand-in-hand with offline rendering. We see that our buildings are a quick and easy way to populate believable film-quality 3D environments, especially for small studios.” 

About vrbn studios:

vrbn studios is a creative company uniquely specializing in the engineering of consistent, high-quality architectural 3D models and 3d environments for the entertainment industries. vrbn studios was established in 2017 and is located close to Zurich, Switzerland.

    Ian Monroe

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    How Warren Buffett And Steven Spielberg Used Strategic Relationships to Launch Their Careers

    by Darrah Brustein
    Community//

    Ben Proudfoot: “Find the people who love you enough to disagree with you”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    The Future of Retail: “I believe that digital won’t replace physical and the two will successfully coexist” with Kosta Popov and Chaya Weiner

    by Chaya Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.