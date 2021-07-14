How The Electric Toothbrushes by Oral B and Sonicare are Changing How We Brush

I will begin by admitting that for my children brushing their teeth does not involve any trauma, in fact from a very young age we have taken them to check-ups with my friend Mireia Velasco, a pediatric dentist who has explained to them the importance of good brushing.

I know there are many children who find it awkward and that is why it is important to keep their interest by offering original brushings : we have tried toothbrushes with music, with light, with cartoons and even toothpastes of different flavors to try to make brushing time is something enjoyable.

Sonicare and Oral B are the two most popular electric toothbrushes worldwide. Somehow, whether or not each outperforms the other depends on the customer feedback. Nonetheless, the question of whether or not Sonicare outperforms Oral B has been widely asked without any clear answer.

To provide the best answer regarding the toothbrush that outperforms the other, certain questions need to be answered. For instance, among both toothbrushes, which one removes plaque better and faster than the other?

Therefore, these questions will be answered to provide an accurate answer to know if Sonicare is better than Oral B toothbrushes. But before the question is answered, let’s see the difference between Sonicare and Oral B toothbrushes.

The Difference between Sonicare and Oral B Toothbrushes

The major difference between the Sonicare and Oral B toothbrushes is the brush head. Don’t forget, the head of the toothbrush is the part that majorly has any contact with your mouth. Also, both toothbrushes move differently when using them. Whether or not the head of the brush or movement of either of the electric toothbrushes affects the efficiency is yet to be seen. Having looked at their differences, let’s look at how each electric toothbrush works individually.

Sonicare Toothbrush: How does it Work

The Sonicare toothbrush has the basic brush shape. They are usually elongated and a little bit smaller. Just like other electric toothbrushes, Sonicare has a high-powered motor that creates a motion that is called sonic vibration. Sonicare bristles of moves about 31,000 times every minute.

Also, the Sonicare high-powered vibration helps to loosen dental plaque and tartar from your teeth. According to dental experts, this movement removes three times more plaque compared to manual brushing.

Oral B Toothbrush: How does it Work

The similarities between the Oral-B brush and Sonicare brush head are the sizes. Both toothbrush heads are smaller compared to a manual toothbrush. The Oral B brush head is often placed on the angles. Aside from that, Oral B brush heads are round compared to Sonicare. Also, the Oral B toothbrush moves in a spinning motion. Furthermore, the Oral B brush moves at 8,800 every minute.

Is Sonicare better than Oral B toothbrushes?

Back to the question! Let’s take a look at the parameters used to compare their performance:

Appearance: A lot of people believe that Sonicare toothbrush looks more tush compared to oral B toothbrush. No doubt, Sonicare toothbrushes are sleeker and the color blend is better. On the other hand, Oral B toothbrush handle color often doesn’t match with the head of the brush.

Noise: Also, it seems Sonicare seems to be better here too. Sonicare makes less noise compared to Oral B. You may have to lock the bathroom door if you are using Oral B.

Warranty: Sonicare and Oral B toothbrushes offer a two-year warranty. Meanwhile, Oral B provides their customer with an extra one year if you register on their website. This offer would be useful if you opt for the more expensive Oral B toothbrush.

Cost of Replacing brush Head: Replacing the head of an Oral B toothbrush is less expensive compared to Sonicare.

Wrapping Up

Finally, Sonicare and Oral B toothbrushes have an advantage over the other. Therefore, it would be unfair to say one is better than the other.