How the Australian Bushfires have made me Wake Up to our Collective Power

A few weeks ago I returned to my home in Brooklyn after spending time in Australia during this relentless bushfire season. Whilst there, I woke most mornings to the smell and taste of smoke. It’s changed me.

The outpouring of support for the millions of animals that are perishing, for the landscape as well as for the firefighters and locals who have died, from people all over the world has been incredible. This support tells me that even though we are at 100 seconds to midnight (https://thebulletin.org/doomsday-clock/) it is still possible to mobilize over the abyss and into a sexy and electric future of clean air, golden solar highways and a lush reforested planet replete with yes, Koalas.

Having to look deeply into what has caused the problems – millennia of expansionism to amnesic consumption I’ve also been forced to seek solutions that can be implemented immediately. I’ve shifted from feelings of helplessness towards the status quo to feelings of hopefulness. I am tuning into the bright futures offered by our aboriginal leaders, business schools, and scientists. I am seeing superheroes like Jadav Payeng: the Forest Man of India who spent three decades planting trees, a solo project of love. (https://interestingengineering.com/jadav-payeng-the-man-who-planted-an-entire-forest-by-himself)

I also see the Instagram stars the Tree Sisters who are inspiring a breathtaking reforestation revolution of their own. As of October 2019, they have now funded over 6 million trees across projects in Kenya, Madagascar, Brazil, Cameroon, Nepal, and India. They have a goal to achieve the planting of 1 billion trees annually through monthly, one-time and partnership donations. Yeh baby! (https://treesisters.org/grow-your-own-forest )

How did I find out about these amazing beings? I started talking about how sad I was, that the tragedy of the fires was too much. Friends rallied to my support and started sharing the good they knew of or shared that they too were hurt and confused but they knew of this thinker or thinktank. I learned of “Sand Talk: How Indigenous Thinking Can Save the World”, by Tyson Yunkaporta (https://www.textpublishing.com.au/books/sand-talk). It is the must-read in Australia, so I read it, and I learned a lot. I’m re-reading it. There’s an awesome dream walk in the closing pages, a guided meditation that I shared in a yoga class while my soul sister played the gongs. Deeply healing.

One of my Irish friends told me about Saul Griffith (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how-to-solve-climate-change-and-make-life-more-awesome/id1081584611?i=1000459731910) and ideas to decarbonate the future by reinvigorating the US manufacturing sector. Infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure. Another Irish friend is petitioning the UN to have a holiday honoring Saint Brigid – a poet, a midwife, and a herbalist. Herstory past, present, future the antidote to inertia.

It’s 100 seconds to midnight and it’s exciting. Every person on the planet can step into their power and be the change. Even lawyers, someone has to change the building codes. My daily focus now is to pray that the five biggest manufacturing countries implement infrastructure changes immediately, let the green jobs roll; support the grassroots solutions, oh and to love hard and have fun.

PS – Earth Day is going to be huge this year – woo hoo!

