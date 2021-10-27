How Technology Innovations Can Improve Employee Experience

Technology has revolutionized the way we work. From large-scale changes to applications that improve our productivity, we can do more than ever – and faster too.

As well as improving customer experience and employee efficiency, we’re also seeing solutions that improve employee experience come into play. After all, employees who are supported in their role and have a good experience at work will be more loyal.

Here, we delve into the latest digital solutions that are improving the employee experience.

Delivering seamless video experiences

Video has become an essential tool for employees. Videos have a place in the modern business world, whether you deliver training or inductions via recorded videos, share important business updates, allow employees to carry out research for their job, or you work in an industry that relies on live news streams.. This is especially true in the age of remote events and working.

The increased need for multicast enterprise video streaming has seen businesses struggle to balance network performance with demand. Delivering streamed video to multiple endpoints once needed dedicated servers. Many were previously required to choose between prioritizing IT infrastructure resources and video performance. But now, this no longer needs to be a choice.

Solutions like Vitec’s Multicast-to-the-Edge offer a solution to these problems, allowing multicast videos to be delivered to multiple users without compromising network or infrastructure quality. Not only does this allow employees to engage with videos on their devices, but important live video streams can be cast to multiple shared devices.

Improving performance reviews

Formalized performance reviews and progression plans are key to employees’ career development. Many organizations take a scattered approach to this, which doesn’t benefit the company or its people.

Technology allows us to manage this process in a more organized and efficient way. Performance reviews can be more structured and a solution like BambooHR allows for guided personal and managerial assessments. They also allow you to track employees’ training and progress towards their goals, which can be documented.

These solutions not only allow you to track employee progress since your last review but also to look forward, which is essential for successful performance reviews. 98% of employees want regular feedback from their managers, while businesses that provide this see a 14.9% lower employee turnover rate. These solutions allow you to record both ad-hoc and formal feedback to create a rounded picture of an employee’s performance.

Replicate mobile experiences in the office

As consumer technology evolves, business technology should follow. Smartphones are now a staple in our everyday lives, and we can carry out so many personal functions on them. Shouldn’t the same apply to business functions?

Apps like Hummingbird are designed to be used in the workplace and beyond, and they bring everyday business tasks into a format most of us are comfortable using. These apps allow employees working in a hybrid office and home environment to remotely book their days at the office, book rooms, and if your business utilizes hot-desking, reserve a workspace. They can also request services such as tech support, cleaning, and catering, and even schedule mail and food deliveries when they’re in the office. What’s more, these apps integrate with other apps that offer services such as ride-sharing. Giving your employees the option to request these additional services blends their home and work life together in just the right way.

Technology has made our lives easier and has vastly improved experiences at work for many of us. Whether we’re able to stream crucial content to our own devices or multiple endpoints in a workplace or use our mobiles to manage our workdays, technology continues to offer a helping hand.