Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How Technology Could Demystify Music | Kelly Hansard

Music has so much power, and it makes people feel a wide variety of different emotions. Why does music tug at your heartstrings so much? Understanding music could be much simpler due to technology becoming more advanced. Many people feel that machine learning technology has the potential to demystify music and give humanity a greater understanding of […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Music has so much power, and it makes people feel a wide variety of different emotions. Why does music tug at your heartstrings so much? Understanding music could be much simpler due to technology becoming more advanced. Many people feel that machine learning technology has the potential to demystify music and give humanity a greater understanding of why music makes people feel such strong emotions. 

Predicting How Songs Will Make You Feel

The basic idea behind this technology is that machine learning will be able to learn how certain songs make people feel. Studies have been done that show that people will reliably have similar reactions to certain songs. Machine learning technology has the ability to learn from the data that it is receiving. This means that it can be given data about how you feel about a song and will then be able to reliably predict how another type of song will make you feel. 

Over time, this type of machine learning technology could have enough data to predict how different genres of songs will make people feel. It will get it down to a science so that certain songs will be understood on a different level. This could also help artists to create songs for a specific purpose while understanding the impact that the songs will have on the people who listen to them. Being able to know that a song will make you feel a twinge of sadness before even listening to it is an interesting idea. 

Practical Applications for This Technology

There are actually several practical applications for machine learning technology when it comes to music. If you are able to more accurately predict how songs will make you feel, then it will be easier to choose songs to listen to based on your mood. There might be certain circumstances where you will want to induce particular emotional states. For instance, you might want to get pumped up right before a big sporting event so that you can do your best. 

Conversely, machine learning could help you to find the most relaxed songs for you to listen to before you are supposed to go to sleep. This technology might seem a bit unnecessary to some people, but it does have uses that will positively impact people’s lives. Whatever you think about machine learning doesn’t really matter, but it is true that it will be used to help understand music and what impact it is going to have on you in the future.

Article originally published on KellyHansard.net

    Kelly Hansard, Senior Program Manager at BMC Software

    Kelly Hansard is an Austin, Texas, local and lover of travel. Since she lives in close proximity to airport hubs and nearby cities, Kelly can often be seen using her free time to embark on a new trip. Kelly discovers a lot of her spark for life from traveling to new cities and experiencing new ways of living. Travel has proven to be a worthwhile form of learning in her life, and she is constantly on the lookout for new travel deals and trip ideas. 

    As for her career, Kelly holds the position of Senior Program Manager with BMC Software, a role she took on after graduating with her Master of Business Administration in June 2020. Prior to this, Kelly held positions as a Project Engineer and Hydrogeologist upon completion of her Bachelor’s degree. 

    Even though she learns a lot through her professional endeavors, Kelly also goes out of her way to find educational opportunities for herself. She is a fan of persistent learning, and she pursues knowledge through reading, watching documentaries, attending master classes, and even traveling. In fact, traveling has become Kelly’s preferred method of learning, as she has discovered much about the world around her and has come to grow intrigued with the unfamiliar ways of life. Kelly realizes there is so much more to the world than what is right in front of her, and she continues to be inspired by the innovative ways of living presented by other cultures.

    Looking forward, Kelly hopes to continue excelling in her industry while also embracing her love of travel. Travel is essential to creating a healthy work-life balance, and Kelly Hansard is no stranger to prioritizing this in her life. Although she has already experienced many parts of the world, Kelly has only scratched the surface of her travel bucket list.

    To learn more about her love of travel and career background, visit her website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Does Music Affect the Brain?

    by Anna Pozdeeva
    Community//

    Fiery Feet For Walking Dreams!

    by Lauren K. Clark
    Community//

    Machines are Learning fast and getting smarter every day. Are we going to stand by as idle spectators?

    by Arun Kapur
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.