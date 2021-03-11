How technology can promote mental health and well-being

However, it is important to adapt to the world’s ever-changing dynamics if we are to survive or even thrive. One of the ways we can do this is by embracing technological advancements. This will help make our lives easier and the problems we face bearable. Here are some ways in which technology can promote our mental health and well-being.

Technology in our lives

The main aim of technology is to make our lives better. This has resulted in a plethora of products and services that add value to our lives. Some of the issues many face in this fast world are anxiety, stress, sleeping disorders, low self-esteem, and loneliness. These issues can take a toll on our lives if we cannot deal with them. However, technological innovations have resulted in the creation of apps, digital devices, VR experiences, among others, to help people cope in ways and environments where they feel safe and comfortable. These innovations mean that you can have viable solutions right at your fingertips, rather than seeking the services of psychologists, which some may find inconvenient , especially with the daily hustles and bustles of daily life.

Need to adapt

There is no doubt that we are living in an ever-changing world. This means new challenges and how we approach daily life. World economies, lives, and businesses worldwide are constantly evolving, which has resulted in many finding it hard to access traditional therapy. However, many are finding it necessary to turn to digital technology to fill the ever-growing gap. There is a huge demand for wellness products and meditation apps as consumers check on their mental health and well-being. Some of the methods used by these products include neurofeedback or biofeedback, which are aimed at helping people deal with stress reduction, mood improvement, sleep deprivation, breathing problems and more.

Technology in improving mental health

Technology has the ability to help users identify and regulate emotional states. Most of these wellness solutions can align with the varied interests of users, such as their exercise habits, hobbies, sleep patterns, and many more. For example, you can have a wellness app on your smartphone that notifies you when it’s time to exercise, play your favorite slots at play teen patti game at Leovegas, and do laundry, among others depending on how you program it. The growing demand for technology in promoting wellness and mental health will result in products that leverage Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence solution to address these needs. Demand will also provide innovation opportunities, and it will not take long before tech giants jump in the wagon to develop new solutions.

What technology is not capable of doing?

Even with its success in promoting wellbeing, technological solutions should not be seen as a replacement for in-person therapies. They should instead be considered as a solution to supplement and enhance well-being. This means that technological innovations such as VR/AR can be able to provide personalized experiences and tailored to an individual’s needs. Also, the use of technology in promoting well-being and mental health should be viewed to address the many limitations present in healthcare systems. Even with the increase in technological solutions, they will need to be thoroughly vetted to ensure they do not result in negative results and aggravate the solutions they intend to solve.