How Tech is Improving the Lives of Senior Citizens | Moses Dixon

There’s this common stereotype that senior citizens simply don’t understand technology. However, it’s essential to note here that technology has already begun to significantly impact the quality of life for many senior citizens.

Furthermore, as technology advances, their lives should be further improved. Just look at all of the options out there. It’s easy to see how much technology can improve the lives of many.

Helps People Age at Home

What does it mean when we discuss people aging at home? According to recent reports from the AARP, 9 out of 10 senior citizens would prefer to stay at home instead of going to a nursing home or assisted living facility.

Thankfully, technology can help make that desire a possibility for many. Monitoring services (such as Life Alert, BellPal, and CarePredict @Home) allow senior citizens to stay independent while having an option to call for help whenever needed.

Medication Alerts

About half of the population does not take their medication as prescribed, according to the Mayo Clinic. Additionally, senior citizens tend to take more medications than the younger generations, adding weight to the importance of taking medications promptly, as prescribed by a doctor.

These days, some devices can help people do just that. For example, Pillo Health has a device that can listen, create alerts, and even create video reminders to ensure that their patients take their medication.

Robotic Pets

Robotic pets may not seem like the sort of thing that should be high up on the list, but take a moment to think about it. It is well known that owning a pet has countless health benefits and should be encouraged.

However, many senior citizens have legitimate concerns about owning a pet. Either they worry about being capable of caring for one, or they don’t want to worry about a pet outliving the owner. Thankfully, there are now robotic pets to fill the role of companion, without any of the concerns that are usually addressed.

Interactive Games Improve the Mind

Admittedly, there are plenty of games on our smartphones that have earned a bad reputation for being mindless or useless. However, there are just as many apps and games out there specifically designed to help keep our minds sharp.

These ‘brain game’ apps are signed to challenge your mind, improve problem-solving skills, and overall keep the mind active. All of which are beneficial, especially to an aging mind.

Article originally published on Moses-Dixon.org