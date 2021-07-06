Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Tech is Improving the Lives of Senior Citizens | Moses Dixon

There’s this common stereotype that senior citizens simply don’t understand technology. However, it’s essential to note here that technology has already begun to significantly impact the quality of life for many senior citizens

Furthermore, as technology advances, their lives should be further improved. Just look at all of the options out there. It’s easy to see how much technology can improve the lives of many.

Helps People Age at Home

What does it mean when we discuss people aging at home? According to recent reports from the AARP, 9 out of 10 senior citizens would prefer to stay at home instead of going to a nursing home or assisted living facility.

Thankfully, technology can help make that desire a possibility for many. Monitoring services (such as Life Alert, BellPal, and CarePredict @Home) allow senior citizens to stay independent while having an option to call for help whenever needed.

Medication Alerts

About half of the population does not take their medication as prescribed, according to the Mayo Clinic. Additionally, senior citizens tend to take more medications than the younger generations, adding weight to the importance of taking medications promptly, as prescribed by a doctor.

These days, some devices can help people do just that. For example, Pillo Health has a device that can listen, create alerts, and even create video reminders to ensure that their patients take their medication.

Robotic Pets

Robotic pets may not seem like the sort of thing that should be high up on the list, but take a moment to think about it. It is well known that owning a pet has countless health benefits and should be encouraged.

However, many senior citizens have legitimate concerns about owning a pet. Either they worry about being capable of caring for one, or they don’t want to worry about a pet outliving the owner. Thankfully, there are now robotic pets to fill the role of companion, without any of the concerns that are usually addressed. 

Interactive Games Improve the Mind

Admittedly, there are plenty of games on our smartphones that have earned a bad reputation for being mindless or useless. However, there are just as many apps and games out there specifically designed to help keep our minds sharp.

These ‘brain game’ apps are signed to challenge your mind, improve problem-solving skills, and overall keep the mind active. All of which are beneficial, especially to an aging mind.

    Moses Dixon, Community & Economic Development Advocate at CEO of the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging

    Currently based in Worcester, Massachusetts, Moses Dixon is the CEO of the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging, who believes heavily in building and developing his community for the benefit of all of his neighbors.

     

    Throughout his time building experience in professional development and community service, Moses Dixon has held a number of positions. Moses served as a Legislative Fellow with the United States Senate Diversity Initiative for more than a year in Washington D.C. serving the office of Senator Harry Reid, a role he continued as Senator Reid became the United States Senate Majority Leader. He also spent time as a Door Keeper for the United States Senate Deputy Sergeant at Arms from 2010 to 2011, serving the personal Office of U.S. Senate Deputy Sergeant at Arms Martina L. Bradford. Moses Dixon also assisted Sarai Rivera, a City Councilor in Worcester, Massachusetts, from 2012 to 2013, followed by time spent aiding Mary Keefe in the Massachusetts House of Representatives as her Legislative Aide from 2013 to 2014.

     

    During 2014, Moses Dixon spent time consulting with the Central Massachusetts Area Health Education Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he worked on healthcare-related grants, proposals, and policies. Following this role, Moses became a Housing Specialist with Veterans Inc., a nonprofit organization out of Massachusetts dedicated to helping veterans transition out of homelessness and giving them the tools and resources they need to rebuild their lives.

     

    Prior to his current position, Moses Dixon spent two years with CENTRO, Inc. as their Legislative Affairs and Community Relations Coordinator, coordinating with the President and CEO to develop and manage the corporation’s strategy for fortifying relationships with government agencies and elected officials.

     

    Moses Dixon is also a member of Belmont AME Zion Church, he serves on the Board of Governors for the YMCA of Central Massachusetts, and he is a Board Member of the Main South Community Development Corporation.

     

    Learn more from Moses Dixon by visiting his websites!

