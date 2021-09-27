How Teachers Can Alleviate Student Burnout

Many teachers grow frustrated when their students show difficulty paying attention to their lessons. It can be easy to get upset about this after spending your free time crafting an interesting lesson. But this frustration is also evidence of how easy it is to forget what you felt like when you were in your students’ shoes.

Students go from classroom to classroom, taking in large amounts of information, so much so that it can seem overwhelming at times. With just under five minutes to get from one class to another and a short lunch break, students are left with little time to refresh their minds before being asked to sit and take in more information. With this being the case for eight hours a day, five days a week, it is no wonder that many students doze off during class, check their phones and showcase signs of burnout.

Even though teachers don’t often have a say in their students’ tight schedules, they can play a role in alleviating some of this burnout for their students. Doing so will show your students that you care about their wellbeing, and it will encourage them to pay more attention in your classes.

Ways That Teachers Can Alleviate Student Burnout