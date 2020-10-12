How TCF Bank’s Board of Directors Builds Strong Communities

The talented group of people serving on TCF Bank’s Board of Directors have experience in many different areas- from criminal law to real estate and so many industries in between. Their vast experience gives them the ability to make the best decisions for the customers and employees of TCF Bank.

All of the members of the Board of Directors were appointed on August 1, 2019, when Chemical Financial Corporation merged with legacy TCF Financial Corporation. Many of the board members had served on the Board of Directors at their respective companies prior to the merger.

The Executive Chairman, Gary Torgow, has a history in business and finance. Today he also serves on the Board of Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. He’s also a Trustee of the Skillman Foundation, a private philanthropy group serving underprivileged children in the Detroit area.

The Vice Chairman, David T. Provost, serves on multiple boards in addition to TCF Bank’s, including the Detroit Economic Club.

The Lead Independent Director, Vance K. Opperman, had served on the board at legacy TCF Financial Corporation since 2009 prior to its merger with Chemical Financial Corporation. The same goes for Peter Bell, Senior Advisor to The Center of the American Experiment.

Craig R. Dahl, the President and Chief Executive Officer of TCF Financial Corporation, graduated from Princeton University with a degree in Political Economics, and has been with TCF since 1999.

Other members of the Board of Directors include:

Karen L. Grandstrand- Shareholder, Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.

Richard H. King- Managing Director of Operations, Thomas Reuters Corporation

Ronald A. Klein- Director and CEO, Origen Financial, Inc.

Barbara J. Mahone- Retired Executive Director, Human Resources, General Motors

Barbara L. McQuade- Law Professor at the University of Michigan

Roger J. Sit- CEO, SIT Investment Associates

Julie H. Sullivan- President, University of St. Thomas

Jeffrey L. Tate- CFO, Leggett & Platt

Arthur A. Weiss- Chairman of the Board, Jaffe, Raitt, Heuer & Weiss, P.C.

Franklin C. Wheatlake- Chairman, Utility Supply and Construction Company

Theresa M.H. Wise- CEO, Utaza, LLC

Members of the board have other talents also, including being a violinist, a recipient of the National Achievement in Industry Award by NABA, and a legal analyst for MSNBC.