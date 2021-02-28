How Tattoos Contribute to Your Mental Health

The stigma against mental health (and tattoos) has slowly but indeed started to fade away, and that’s what has set the mental health tattoos chain reaction on fire!

Well, people get inked for many reasons, honoring someone they love or as a reminder of a cherished memory. However, there’s a lot more to it. It can be a process that holds the potential to breathe a new life into anyone in need. It’s true if you’re celebrating a life event or making your way through a bad relationship, a tattoo can serve as a permanent reminder that helps you relax and have your share of peace.

If you’re wondering if there’s more to a tattoo than just a reminder etched onto your skin? The answer is yes. Here’s how tattoos contribute generously to improve and heal your mental health!

#1: Embrace the Adrenaline and Endorphin rush!

Getting inked is often coupled with the pressure of choosing the right artwork, anxiety if it’s gonna hurt too much, yet there’s a brighter side – it promotes the endorphin and adrenaline rush, often described as a boost of energy. In simpler terms, it makes you feel out of this world.

Even if you might regret the tattoo at some point, you will never regret the entire process and its effects on your body and life. Take our word for it. The impulsiveness of getting inked will have positive impacts on your mental health.

#2: Instils the idea of self-care!

Many people are concerned about the burden the after-care holds. There might be 99 rules on how to take care of fresh ink or sleep after getting a tattoo, but here’s what you might miss out on – it promotes how one should take care of oneself.

For example, you should avoid swimming with a brand-new tattoo as it attracts bacterial infections and stays heavy on the after-care lotions. With such a list of dos and don’t, it instills the idea of self-care.

For many, it might be a cakewalk, but if you are fighting depression and finding it challenging to embrace self-care, this might be a good start. It will help you let go and concentrate solely on the healing process.

#3: Stay committed to a better lifestyle!

Needless to say, a tattoo comes with a sheer sense of commitment. As much as it serves as a decorative artwork, it also serves as a potent reminder to not let one travel the painful routes again.



Source

However, do not confuse it as a symbol of failure but an artwork of pride. The tattoo will be a permanent reminder of any unpleasant phases you might’ve experienced. You will get reminded (and stay grounded) of how you survived the nasty ordeal, thus helping you make a few necessary adjustments on how you should remain committed to a better lifestyle.

For instance, my first tattoo – an infinity tattoo – is a reminder of the anxiety scare I went through in my early 20s. Fifteen years later, it’s a reminder to choose my mental health every single day.

#4: Be a part of a more significant movement!

With your new tattoo, say no to the emotions that drive you to feel alone, lonely, or if you aren’t worth living. There are so many mental health movements promoting similar-looking tattoos to help those in need get companions.

Who would’ve thought, but getting inked makes you a part of a bigger movement. The best part about commencing a move is that it’s effortless. For example, something as simple as a semicolon (;) started a movement to celebrate and make the one in need of help feel well supported and loved.

If you’re an artist or a tattoo studio owner, there are tattoo software made for artists and businesses that can get you started with your audience management, marketing tools, and even templates of digital tattoo consent forms you might need. This can help communicating and interacting with your new and returning customers a breeze, and you can certainly talk about how tattoos are turning out to be vanguards of mental health.



Source

#5: Raise mental health awareness!

The stigma walls surrounding the mental health world might be too high, but they’re definitely not unbreakable. And tattoos can contribute generously when it comes to breaking those walls and delivering the right message. In most cases, it can remind the public that people struggling with depression and anxiety are not their condition, and a brighter future awaits everyone.

Well, now you have some quick pointers to help you make your decision. Don’t worry, get yourself some serotonin molecules, heartbeat imagery, or words and embrace a new journey that will help you stay healthy, focused, and loved.

Featured image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/1-ve8wqgXeY