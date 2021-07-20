Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Supporting Charities Can Help a Business | Peter Palivos Attorney | Las Vegas, Nevada

The notion of giving back is a powerful tool that each company needs to embrace. There are numerous benefits of a business supporting charity. Corporate donations to non-profit organizations are an excellent way of boosting sales. Most small businesses can make donations yearly. It is an excellent way of showing concern to the community and employees at large. Here are some of the benefits of supporting charities for a business.

Increased marketing businesses

Philanthropic businesses are the most powerful in the world. Charitable sponsorship is an excellent way of doing good to the community. Donations put your company’s name out there, especially in an event. While at it, remember to support companies that mirror your own company’s goals. For example, if your company makes sports apparel, you can consider supporting the local team. It depicts a good picture of both current and future clients.

Boosts Employee Morale

Corporate donations allow employees to be involved in the interests of the communities. A company that chooses this kind of approach can improve workplace culture with increased employee involvement. It leads to a positive attitude. Employees respect and value companies that take part in this activity. This kind of engagement increases employee attachment. Employees can rate a workplace as a positive culture from this noble task. With this, an entity can be assured of minimal employee turnover.

Tax deduction

Here is an immediate result of supporting charity. A company will see some of the tax savings due to this action. Businesses should not do this solely for the financial gains but for the greater good of the community. The entities usually receive tax deductions from supporting charities. While at it, remember r to follow the proper rules and procedures so that you can comply with all tax requirements.

Good of the community

Charitable donations help better a community, and the public can notice this. When the public notices, it helps put a good word for the business. The company may choose to improve schools or even hospitals nearby. The public can appreciate and notice the company’s effort to improve a particular thing. When a school or hospital is improved, it is for the greater good of the community.

Final thoughts

There are endless opportunities for businesses to take part in charitable donations. It only requires the right intentions and state of mind for this to happen. Choose a cause that you believe in; it is good for business.

Peter Palivos is a national and international leader helping to improve Greek-American relationships. Throughout his career and personal life, Peter Palivos has been involved with philanthropic and professional organizations such as the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Chicago Council, the United Hellenic American Congress, the Hellenic Professional Society of Illinois, and the Pan-Arcadian Federation of America.

Article originally published on PeterPalivos.net

    Peter Palivos, Attorney, Founder at LV Angelo LLC

    Peter Palivos, Attorney is a dedicated business owner, attorney, and philanthropist.

     

    One of the values he holds the highest in a man is understanding the importance of family, honesty, integrity, honor, and common sense. In addition to all of his successful endeavors as a real estate developer, attorney, and business owner, Peter Palivos attorney is an avid philanthropist, dedicating countless hours to making the world a better place for upcoming generations. Some of his favorite causes include the Pan-Arcadian Federation of America, the United Hellenic American Congress, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Chicago Council, and the Hellenic Professional Society of Illinois.

     

     

    Being raised in Chicago by loving, Greek immigrant parents, Peter learned from an early age the power and strength of a tight family unit. Grateful for all the opportunities made available in America, Peter felt a strong kinship to Greek-American relations and was a driving force behind U.S. Congressional approval for increased military assistance for Greek people. Peter also held a strong role working alongside the U.S. state department while convincing several European countries to remain within the European Union. 

     

     

    Peter Palivos attorney began his educational career with a bachelor’s degree in History from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. After graduation, Peter became entranced with the world of law, justice, and integrity, so he earned his law degree at Chicago-Kent College of Law. Immediately hired upon graduating, Peter spent three years under the firm Rittenberg, Krichiver, and Buffen Ltd. before launching his own firm, Peter A. Palivos & Associates. Twenty years on, Peter made the decision to enter the world of real estate development. He soon learned he had an instinctual knack for the industry at both the commercial and retail levels.

     

     

    A current resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Peter’s proudest accomplishment in life is his family, and he spends all of his free time doing sports and activities.

    Share your comments below.

