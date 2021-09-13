Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Successful Companies Inspire Teamwork

To be successful in the company needs teamwork. Employee collaboration strengthens positive attitudes among team members leading to increased productivity and better business performance. Effective cooperation is necessary for the smooth running of an organization. Let us see how to encourage team performance and inspire effective teamwork.

Set goals

Ensure employees understand goals, duties, and roles individuals play in achieving them. Set a specific reason and achievable target for the team and ensure deadlines are met, tasks completed as requested to avoid misunderstanding. Guide them through the process to give support as well as show commitment. Let them be accountable for their work and the rest of the team. 

Show appreciation

Find ways to appreciate industrious team workers more often. Reward them for their meritorious deeds by engaging in out-office-related activities. Such events create room for a fantastic team-building atmosphere beside the office. To boost their morale further, give them incentives like shopping vouchers and perhaps get away tickets. It establishes honesty, and employees feel they belong to the company.

Provide support

Change means to learn new ideas and skills that will be practiced or channeled at the workplace. The team leader should create new approaches and develop ideas to guide the team, providing the team and its members chances to try new tricks, techniques, and ideas. It is a polite way of training and giving the group opportunities to explore new skills.

Empowering

Transparency and involvement of the team members in decision-making are crucial. It gives support and facilitates communication to help the team solve issues. Train and discuss with them the importance of solving problems.

Unite the team

One way of getting people together is through fun activities. That is why many companies set aside resources for special occasions like team-building events. It offers an excellent opportunity for the employees to unwind as they get to know each other personally. In any case, the team leader should be human and learn how to treat fellow teammates with respect and compassion. 

Give the team time to unwind freely and get to know them up close and personal.

Good teamwork often comes down to commitment and engagement. The rest is a combination of work ethics that can be associated with those two elements. People need to be engaged in their work and relate to each other. 

Jack Nourafshan, President of Reliable Properties at Reliable Properties

Jack Nourafshan is a real estate development professional and president of Reliable Properties. Founded in 1975, Reliable Properties is a real estate firm located in Los Angeles, California, and focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Today, the company has grown exponentially, and Jack continues to help run the business with his partners.

Jack Nourafshan is also an accomplished entrepreneur with a strong background in engineering and business. Throughout the years, Jack has continued to build his knowledge and expertise on the art of entrepreneurship, and enjoys sharing his insight with young, up-and-coming entrepreneurs. He can often be found mentoring the next generation of business professionals or donating his time and money to charities.

In February 2019, Jack Nourafshan traveled to Egypt to meet their President, and honor the Israel and Egypt Peace treaty. He was able to attend as an American delegate to present the golf metal to the country of Egypt.

