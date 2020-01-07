How Strong Leaders Manage Workplace Conflict

Resolving workplace conflict is an integral part of being a leader. Leaders have to diagnose workplace problems and formulate strategies to alleviate these issues. It is a constant job to make sure one’s business is running smoothly and that their employees have their emotional needs met as well. Ensuring that interpersonal work-related relationships are in good standing, employees will feel better as a result and also perform better. Influential leaders can manage workplace conflict by doing the following:



Enforcing Clear Conversations

Workplace conflict can arise quickly from poor communication skills. When employees or a boss can’t express their points clearly, a lot is left open for interpretation or taken out of context. Then, it doesn’t take too long for assumptions to be made and conclusions to be drawn. To resolve workplace conflict, clear and concise communication should be established, especially when it comes to what is to be expected from each person.



Leadership Coaching

Executive leadership coaching can help leaders to improve their conflict resolution skills. Emotional intelligence and self-awareness are crucial to managing workplace conflict as awareness allows leaders to see exactly what is needed from them to solve the problem. Not only will they learn to process questions, they will also learn how to see the bigger picture and new ways to fix ongoing issues.



Maintain Boundaries

Establishing and maintaining professional boundaries helps to prevent workplace conflict. Although some may want to do as much as they can to help their employees, it can be taken in the wrong way. Avoid doing favors as not to promote favoritism in the workplace or a jealous environment. Also, one shouldn’t make promises either as trust could be lost if one’s expectations aren’t met.



Handle Personal Matters Privately

If an employee is under-performing, then he/she should be pulled aside privately. It won’t resolve the issue to scold the worker as there may be something more personal at the root of their work productivity. Work quarrels should be handled the same way as well. Creating a spectacle will only distract the other employees and make resolving the initial conflict ten times more difficult.



Ask Questions

Asking questions helps a leader to maintain their neutrality and objectivity towards the situation. By asking questions about each person’s views, each person can come to an understanding of their approach and formulate a plan of compromise. Often, people don’t see things from another person’s perspective until the right questions are asked. Some questions to ask theminclude: