Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Startups Benefit From a Unique Selling Proposition

Figure out how you can continually solve problems.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash
Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Entrepreneurs starting a small business for the first time, especially during COVID-19, know they have several items to check off their to-do list. There’s a business plan to draft, trademarks that need to be registered, and picking out a business structure to incorporate as.

Before focusing on each of these items, however, it’s critical that entrepreneurs create a unique selling proposition for their startup. What is a unique selling proposition (USP) and how can your business benefit from it? Let’s take a look!

What’s a USP?

A unique selling proposition is a startup’s differentiator. This is, essentially, what your business has that no other competitor can offer customers.

How do you identify a USP, or even know what kind of differentiator your startup has? This is typically done by following a series of development tips, which you’ll find below.

How to Develop a Unique Selling Proposition

If you’re just beginning to establish a USP for your startup, here are some helpful guidelines for identifying your unique selling proposition.

1. Put yourself in your customers’ shoes — and walk a mile in them.

Take a moment to think like your customer base. Consider their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Then, ask yourself why they would purchase the offerings or services provided by your company.

What can your startup offer that meets the needs of a customer? The possibilities that surround this type of offering are nearly endless in scope. You may have an offering that provides fast service or sell products that are significantly cheaper than those of competing brands. The USP of your startup may be one of these possibilities, or it could be another that is completely different. Choose the one that fits with the manner in which you’d like your startup to be perceived in your market.

2. Identify your strengths.

What can your startup do that no one else can?

  • Do you offer outstanding customer service?
  • Are your team members fully invested in their roles within the company and love what they do?
  • Is your business friendly and all about creating incredible experiences for customers?

These are all considered to be strengths for startups. If you don’t know what your strengths are, take a moment to figure out what you are the best at. You may seek out feedback from family, friends, mentors, and even customers about what they believe you, and your startup, excel at. Once you have a shortlist of strengths, use these as selling points for your startup.

3. Figure out how you can solve problems and meet needs.

Startups usually get their start because there’s a need in the marketplace for what they have to offer. They see a problem that a customer has and work to solve it. If there’s a similar company in the same market, this startup will find a way to deliver solutions in a manner that is better, faster, and/or cheaper than its competition.

Ask what your startup can do to solve the problems customers have now. Then, take the USP one step further. How can your startup continue to meet the needs of customers and anticipate what they need into the future?

Final pro tip: know your competition.

Creating a USP means thoroughly studying up on your competitors. However, it’s not over once you know their initial strengths and weaknesses.

Studying the competition is a practice your startup must commit to over time. Much like your own startup, their offerings and services will likely evolve to meet customer needs as time progresses. Keep an eye out for their next move and see how you can use your USP to do it better and grow and thrive as a startup.

Deborah Sweeney, CEO of MyCorporation.com

CEO of MyCorporation.com. Graduate of Pepperdine law & business schools. Multitasking mom of two sons. I'm passionate about small businesses!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The secret unique selling points of B2B startups

by Iskender Dirik
//

How To Master Amazon: “Understand what makes your product different” With Tara Darnley & Eldad Shashua

by Eldad Shashua
Community//

How leading with purpose helps your business grow faster and make an impact

by Roshni Shaikh

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.