How St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s ‘We Won’t Stop’ Campaign is Raising Funds Amid a Pandemic

The lack of traditional fundraising methods has caused charities and nonprofits to get creative about new outlets for raising money. With in-person events out of the question, many have switched to innovation in the digital space as a means of raising money.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is one of the many institutions that were challenged to find innovative ways to continue to engage and meet donors and supporters. To do this, they shifted their mindset and approach to provide memorable experiences while practicing safety protocols due to the pandemic.

One specific endeavor that is proving to be successful is the We Won’t Stop monthly donor campaign, a social media movement featuring celebrities and musicians of every sort with global, wide-reaching appeal. Launched late last year, some of the entertainment industry’s most popular artists took to the airwaves and social media to help unveil the We Won’t Stop campaign to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

Reinforcing the Message of St. Jude

According to the administrators of St. Jude, the We Won’t Stop campaign reinforces the fact that even in a pandemic, the families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital still need support, and the institution won’t stop ensuring that their patients continue to receive the best treatments, the best research, and the best care available until no child dies from cancer.

The campaign is a social media-driven movement that started with supporters from the music industry and has grown to encompass support from multiple industries throughout the entertainment world and beyond.

Some supporters of the campaign include Erica Campbell, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Lecrae, Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Chrissy Metz, and Latinx artists Intocable.

The We Won’t Stop campaign is supported by more than 300 radio and streaming partners who help support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Radio personalities and influencers help build awareness by sharing photos of themselves wearing the shirt and ask their followers to become monthly St. Jude donors, or Partners in Hope.

Innovating Within the Digital Space

Aside from the We Won’t Stop campaign, St. Jude also made another great example of innovating within the digital space through their St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend, the institution’s largest single-day fundraising event which went virtual in the past year with great success.

By going virtual, the event attracted participants from all 50 states and 72 countries around the world.

For those who want to join the We Won’t Stop movement by becoming a St. Jude monthly donor, visit wewontstop.org.