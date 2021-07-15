Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How Sports Can Improve Your Mental Wellbeing

You may enjoy sports because you can spend time with your friends. Or, maybe you like playing sports because they keep you fit. For many, playing makes them happier or less stressed. Sports can calm your mind, strengthen your muscles, and improve your general well-being. However, the benefits go much deeper than just the surface. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

You may enjoy sports because you can spend time with your friends. Or, maybe you like playing sports because they keep you fit. For many, playing makes them happier or less stressed. Sports can calm your mind, strengthen your muscles, and improve your general well-being. However, the benefits go much deeper than just the surface.

How Sports Can Improve Your Mental Health

Sports can be surprisingly good for your mental health. We all know that they are great for you physically, but here are ways you might not realize they are benefiting you mentally.

They Moderate Stress

90% of doctor visits are caused by stress-related illness. Exercise releases endorphins, which in turn relieve pain and stress hormones. Studies show that 20-30 minutes of exercise each day can make people calmer for the remainder of the day. Whether it’s enrolling your kids in youth sports or going for a leisurely walk, everybody can live a less stressful life with sports and physical activity.

Improve Your Mood and How You Feel

When you are focused on a sport, your worries about other things disappear and you will sleep better. They give you an opportunity to unwind and have fun. In fact, a Harvard study discovered that running for 15 minutes or walking for an hour daily reduces the risk of major depression. Cool, huh?

Sport boosts your self-confidence

One way to improve mood and mental health is through regular physical activity. Sports provide a chance both to engage in regular exercise that boosts confidence and self esteem as well as allowing you to control what you’re doing, which often leads to feeling prideful about your accomplishments. The increased vigor and energy can also extend off the field into your other areas of your life like school, work, and relationships.

Sport has been linked to leadership traits

Sports participation, such as football, basketball, and baseball breeding grounds for leadership traits. Studies in high schools reveal that when students are involved in sports they have the opportunity to train which leads them to develop strong leadership skills over time. As team members through sports participants are naturally more inclined to adopt a “team mindset” in their work environment and other areas.

    Carmine Mastropierro, Founder at Mastro Commerce

    Carmine Mastropierro is a freelance copywriter who has written for Neil Patel, Marketo, GoDaddy, and other publications. He is also the Co-Founder of the law firm marketing agency WiseMedia

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Playing Sports Supports Mental Health

    by Jeremy Seidman
    Community//

    19 Reasons to Play a Sport in 2019

    by Pamela Sisson
    Photo Credit: Emilija Manevska/Getty Images
    //

    Get to the Gym—and Bring a Friend

    by Jeff Haden
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.