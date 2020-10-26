Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How spending too much time on social media is affecting your mental health

The wave of the change in information and communication technology in the last few years has impacted severely on way of living. Now socializing means connecting on social media.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The wave of the change in information and communication technology in the last  few years has impacted severely on way of living. Now socializing means connecting on social media. Social media applications have also increased their features in past few years, previously applications were simple and had a sole purpose. With the more advancement in applications, time spent on them has also increased. 

Everyone, especially the youth, is always busy on their phones. Likes and follows on social media are becoming a source of satisfying ego. People are spending too much time on social media applications and have no time to enjoy nature. As W.H Davis in his poem “Leisure”  said : 

“We have no time to stand and stare”

 According to a recent research average screen time of teenagers is more than 7 hours. It simply means that a major part of the day is spent on looking at the phone. Its direct impact on mental well beings of youth and their mental capabilities/IQ are also decreasing.

Undoubtedly, there are a number of benefits of Social media applications but spending too much time on social media is affecting mental health like a slow poison. Mindlessly scrolling and watching small video clips are becoming a trend. This trend has a treacherous cycle ahead, that starts from laziness and ends in severe depression. Social media is vanishing distances but also creating a never-ending race of false pretense. One of major harm of social media is that people are getting into inferiority complex by seeing dazzle of others and it has terrible psychological effects. 

Ironically, social media was invented to make people friendlier but in actual people have been turned away instead of brought closer. Happiness and smiles are becoming as rare as dinosaurs. A study discovered that happiness is inversely proportional to more use of Facebook. It has been observed that social media is becoming a force that tends towards social isolation. Naturally, human beings are social animals and there are certain hormones that develop by meeting people. So, lack of actual-social meetings is also affecting mental health adversely. 

One of main reason of mood swings is also social media, as looking other stories and lucrative lifestyles could cause these problems. If we go back in 80s, depression and anxiety were considered as rare problem but now a days with hi-tech innovations, every third person has faced certain kind of depression. There are number of reported cases that people specially teenagers committed suicides due to severe depression and after discovering deep, social media was considered as root cause.

Many psychologists are warning again and again that this is the time to change our attitudes towards social media and limit our usage time on such applications. If we would have not minimized our use of social media, then a wave of new mental issues/illnesses will grasp human beings. 

“Change the change, if you will not change the change, the change will change you”

    Raman Dandyan

    Raman Dandyan, Founder at Raman Dandyan Marketing Inc

    Raman Dandyan, a serial entrepreneur and social media marketing expert. His company Raman Dandyan Marketing Inc.  has a clientele of over 500 clients in India and overseas. The entrepreneur has literally made an online brand presence and designed campaigns for small-scale brands, multinationals, influencers, politicians, businessmen, and celebrities.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Disconnection in a Connected World

    by Ross Stevenson
    Source: Pexels
    Community//

    Is social media making you lonely?

    by Shainna Ali
    Courtesy of Chris Montgomery / Unsplash
    Community//

    Going to School Online? Read These Students’ Tips for Tech-Life Balance

    by LookUp

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.