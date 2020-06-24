How social media is changing our world

A group of international scholars and practitioners met recently to discuss the need for more research on how social media is impacting our lives. A Kenyan government official noted concern on how to develop a policy to manage some of the noted effects that social media is having on teenage children as it relates to sex. Another scholar noted concern over “Facebook depression” that has been reported and observed. Several indicated that due to COV19, children were vulnerable because of quarantines and parents’ inability to track activity. In fact, one scholar suggested parents were allowing children more time on social media to substitute for babysitting. As we continue during the pandemic, we must find methods of coping for the children, parents, and others faced with the new normal of limited social activity.

Welcoming international scholars to a discussion on social media and research