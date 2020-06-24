Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How social media is changing our world

We must find new methods of coping

By

A group of international scholars and practitioners met recently to discuss the need for more research on how social media is impacting our lives. A Kenyan government official noted concern on how to develop a policy to manage some of the noted effects that social media is having on teenage children as it relates to sex. Another scholar noted concern over “Facebook depression” that has been reported and observed. Several indicated that due to COV19, children were vulnerable because of quarantines and parents’ inability to track activity. In fact, one scholar suggested parents were allowing children more time on social media to substitute for babysitting. As we continue during the pandemic, we must find methods of coping for the children, parents, and others faced with the new normal of limited social activity.

Welcoming international scholars to a discussion on social media and research

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

