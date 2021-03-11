Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Social Media Connects To Philanthropy

Sonia Hodgin talks about how social media connects to philanthropy in further detail.

By

The majority of internet users widely use social media today. As internet usage increases, social media use is also increasing, especially among the youth, which forms the majority of the population. The social media platforms are also growing daily, with Linked In, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Tik Tok, WhatsApp, and Twitter leading in the sector. Social media integration into daily operations is on the rise. Philanthropy is also exploiting social media usage. Charitable organizations are using social media platforms to remain effective in their mission.

The following are ways in which charitable organizations are exploiting social media platforms:

Crowdfunding
The organization of in-person fundraisers is impossible due to the prioritization of participants’ safety issues. However, this doesn’t mean that philanthropic organizations will have to stop their operations. Fundraiser organizers have become innovative and are using social media platforms to source their funds. GoFundMe is a social media platform used by charitable organizations in crowdfunding.

Public relations for Non-profit organizations
Each social media platform has a unique design and interphase aimed at effectively connecting people remotely. Philanthropic organizations have opened multiple social media accounts from different platforms to publish posts regularly to their large social media followers. Through the social media pages, philanthropic organizers can interact with millions of internet users, including their supporters. Philanthropic organizations prefer using social media to improve their relations with the general public because they allow a two-way conversation with millions of internet users.

Registering an account with social media platforms is free of charge, making more internet users enroll on multiple platforms. However, as organizations exploit their benefits, they should plan and research to capture more online users’ attention.

Direct communication with stakeholders
Philanthropic organizations are regularly posting news and emerging issues to their stakeholders using social media accounts. Vital information is passed through social media, especially dates of virtual charitable events. According to research carried out, 20% of tweets involve a direct conversation with stakeholders and the general public. Charitable organizations have been responding to queries through tweets.

Promotion of accountability and transparency
Philanthropic organizations are using social media platforms to disclose financial statements to the general public. Charitable organizations are also displaying their performance, especially return on investment, through multiple social media platforms. Donors are much concerned nowadays about how philanthropic organizations are using their finances.

The application of social media in philanthropy stands irreplaceable. Charitable organizations should expect a massive shift from face-to-face communication to online interaction. Therefore, employees working for philanthropic organizations should undergo training to use social media engagement effectively. The Social Media 4 Non-Profit is currently offering social media training to charitable organizations’ employees to effectively engage with stakeholders, hold fundraisers, and create philanthropic awareness.

    Sonia Hodgin, Formulaic 300 Instructor/Mentor/Consultant at FORMULAIC, Inc.

    With more than two decades of professional experience, Sonia Hodgin is a skilled real estate investor, a dedicated mentor, and a skilled entrepreneur based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Alongside founding and operating Hodgin & Co., Love Lily & Abby, and [poh koh mod] architecture/design, Sonia has been with Formulaic Inc. for more than 15 years as a MasterFormulaic 300 Instructor/Mentor/Consultant. In this role, she operates in Arizona, Missouri, Colorado, and California to offer training in the 300 formulas to other investors and professionals.

    Previously in her career, Sonia Hodgin has held roles with the Tucson Pantano Rotary, TRUE WOMEN Tucson, Tucson Real Estate Exchangers, Linkitivity, and the Boy Scouts of America. Learn more about Sonia on her website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

