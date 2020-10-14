How Social media changed the life of Delhi’s 80 years old poor couples

The 80 years old couples living in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar had been struggling since lockdown to earn even a single 100 rupee note. Now growing their restaurant (Dhaba) massively.

Yes, you heard right, the success story of “Baba Ka Dhaba”– Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi (80 years old couple) who have been running a very small Dhaba in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar for the last 30 years They used to sell dal, roti, chawal, delicious paneer, soybean sabzi at their very tiny little dhaba. Now they are not even able to earn that much from which they can buy ration for the next day’s meal. They are hardly able to do so since this whole lockdown.

Having tears in the eyes of the old man was so heartbreaking to see. But magic like happened last night, the story of their struggle went viral all over the social media’s platform when in a video shooted by a blogger Gaurav Vasan who helped these old couple’s struggling story to get in front of the people through social media.

In the video, the 80-year-old man told that he and his wife were serving their food since 1988. He also told that every morning they started cooking at 6:30 a.m. and were ready by 9:00 p.m. Dal, sabzi, and paneer are sold for Rs 30-50 / plate.

When Gaurav asked about their earning, they showed 70 Rs from their box where they kept their money. Thus they are not even able to recover the costs they made on their food and hardly able to make a profit out of it.

This pandemic is very for these couples. And they are also not getting help from their two sons and a daughter.

As soon as this video got viral on social media of the old man wiping his tears has brought tears in eyes of thousands of people who watched it. And from the next day, a huge bunch of people had reached their dhaba to help them in form of donation or by having their food.

After getting a hell of a lot of help from people kana prasad and his wife said- “ Earlier in lockdown, we are not even able to sell anything and struggling hard to survive but not we are very happy with the number of customers we are flooded with. We want to give our blessing to all those people who helped us in our hard times.”

Kanta Prasad also stated to all of us that to help other vendors like us who might be struggling to earn.