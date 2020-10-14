Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Social media changed the life of Delhi’s 80 years old poor couples

Baba ka dhaba

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
baba ka dhaba
baba ka dhaba

The 80 years old couples living in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar had been struggling since lockdown to earn even a single 100 rupee note. Now growing their restaurant (Dhaba) massively.

Yes, you heard right, the success story of “Baba Ka Dhaba”– Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi (80 years old couple) who have been running a very small Dhaba in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar for the last 30 years  They used to sell dal, roti, chawal, delicious paneer, soybean sabzi at their very tiny little dhaba. Now they are not even able to earn that much from which they can buy ration for the next day’s meal. They are hardly able to do so since this whole lockdown.

Having tears in the eyes of the old man was so heartbreaking to see. But magic like happened last night, the story of their struggle went viral all over the social media’s platform when in a video shooted by a blogger Gaurav Vasan who helped these old couple’s struggling story to get in front of the people through social media.

In the video, the 80-year-old man told that he and his wife were serving their food since 1988. He also told that every morning they started cooking at 6:30 a.m. and were ready by 9:00 p.m. Dal, sabzi, and paneer are sold for Rs 30-50 / plate.

When Gaurav asked about their earning, they showed 70 Rs from their box where they kept their money. Thus they are not even able to recover the costs they made on their food and hardly able to make a profit out of it.

This pandemic is very for these couples. And they are also not getting help from their two sons and a daughter.

As soon as this video got viral on social media of the old man wiping his tears has brought tears in eyes of thousands of people who watched it. And from the next day, a huge bunch of people had reached their dhaba to help them in form of donation or by having their food.

After getting a hell of a lot of help from people kana prasad and his wife said- “ Earlier in lockdown, we are not even able to sell anything and struggling hard to survive but not we are very happy with the number of customers we are flooded with. We want to give our blessing to all those people who helped us in our hard times.”

Kanta Prasad also stated to all of us that to help other vendors like us who might be struggling to earn.

Varun Sharma

Varun

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Post Covid-19 crisis: Hotelier Suresh Nanda highlights the upcoming possible changes in consumers’ eating habits

by Kritika Khanna
Community//

Meet The 18 Year Old, Who Generates His Clients Over $10k Every Month

by Jonathan Rays
Community//

“How rewarding and important it is to have something bigger than yourself” With Racecar Driver Austin Edwards

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.