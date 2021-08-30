How Social Media Can Help Cultivate More Resilience

We’re spending an increasing amount of time on social media. One issue that has recently surfaced is that social media algorithms frequently display information that makes us nervous, angry, or unhappy since this content keeps us interested and clicking. This implies that the news items we read are likely to be the most sensational, the postings we see are likely to be the most stressful, and the advertisements we see are likely to irritate us the most. As a result, spending more time online may make us feel more depressed than ever before.

Undesirable experiences, on the other hand, may not always lead to negative consequences such as sadness or anxiety. Some people are resilient, which means they can maintain or increase their well-being in the face of adversity (Want to see how resilient you are? Take the quiz to find out how healthy you are. This might explain why, at least in part, social media does not make everyone feel worse.

Here are three science-backed methods to build resilience on social media to get you started.

Shift your perspective

How we feel unpleasant emotions, and therefore how resilient we are, is heavily influenced by our capacity to control and manage our emotions. Even in the face of stress, one approach in particular has been found to improve resilience. This technique is known as cognitive reappraisal, which involves rephrasing a distressing experience in order to alter one’s emotional response to it.

Cognitive restructuring is a beneficial approach not just in real life, but it may also be employed in reactions to stressful online situations. If you’re unhappy, for example, ask yourself: What are some possible good outcomes from this scenario? What are some of the ways this may help someone? Or, to put it another way, what am I supposed to take away from this? You may change your negative feelings into something more positive by redefining the situation.

Consider it from the perspective of someone who isn’t a part of the situation.

We are so engrossed in our own lives these days—what we feel, think, and what has occurred to us. As a consequence, we may get psychologically trapped in our negative thoughts. However, it turns out that psychologically separating oneself from your own perspective (i.e. viewing it from a distance) might help relieve stress and be more resilient.

So, the next time you find yourself getting worked up over something you read on the internet, take a step back and examine yourself from the perspective of an outsider, or as a “fly on the wall.” This method can assist you in being locked from your own emotions and viewing your event in a less traumatic light.

Use time travel to your advantage.

The present moment might feel overwhelming since there is so much going on every day, every second, and every time you look through social media. As a result, examining your issue from a different perspective might be beneficial.

Because you can understand that your current unpleasant feelings aren’t permanent—they’ll pass—this method helps to calm your emotions and improve resilience.

Resilience is dependent on strong social bonds.

According to The Small Business Blog, good social interactions are obviously a winning strategy in life, since they are linked to improved psychological and physical health. As a result, it’s no surprise that social interactions play a role in resiliency, in part because they make us feel less stressed while we’re going through a difficult time.

To summarize

These three methods can help you cope with unpleasant emotions brought on by social media while also promoting resilience. If you use these methods on a regular basis, social media may even help you enhance your well-being—it’s a kind of training tool to help us develop strategies that will enable us live better lives.