How smartphones are affecting our lives?

Smartphones have developed in the last three decades that make communication faster and easier than before. Because of the possibilities and features, expansionary effects can be seen in the growth and development of societies worldwide by using smartphones. In contrast, the significant negative impact of using smartphones is an addiction. Therefore, getting more habit for using those devices can lead to severe depression, anxiety, and loneliness in individuals. Despite the adverse effects of smartphones on people’s lives, they have positively impacted different aspects of human society across the globe.

It is a fact; smartphone technology makes people’s lives easier and has brought many benefits for billions of people. Smartphones are small, and everybody can carry it in the pocket. People are now using smartphones for their payments, financial transactions, navigating, calling, face to face communication, texting, emailing, and scheduling their routines. Besides other factors, using smartphones for performing daily tasks save can save a lot of time and helps people to reach their goals faster and easier. Additionally, smartphones have become an entertainment device among people. Nowadays, people use wireless technology, especially smartphones, to watch movies, tv shows, and listen to music. In fact, smartphones have made life happier. As a result, People save their money and time by using smartphones; also, those devices have increased the quality of life in most societies.

Moreover, smartphones have had positive effects on economic growth and development in many countries. Most of the companies, manufacturers, and business centers use different kind of applications to communicate together. Indeed, Smartphones have facilitated communication between companies and have promoted their profits by accelerating investment. Also, smartphones generate fast connection and impact workers’ productivity positively. In general, smartphones reduce the cost of production by delivering fast data transfer to businesses and consumers. Along with other factors, smartphones provide services and applications to access information and facilitate coordination and increase opportunities that lead to gaining higher income. Smartphones contribute to economic growth as business between companies in different countries despite the limitations of geographical location. Because of the fast data transfer and providing more accessible online communication, smartphones have a crucial role in economic growth and development on the individuals, countries, and global level.

Despite the benefits, excessive smartphone use may cause addiction among individuals, which might negatively impact human well-being. Furthermore, smartphone addiction can lead to depression, stress, anxiety, and lack of social interaction in different people. Besides, extreme use of the smartphone can waste time. For instance, most of the smartphone owners spend many hours on social media and playing different games. Consequently, there are negative relationships between psychological health and smartphone overuse, and also an addiction for smartphones causes to waste of time that is important for success in people’s lives.

In conclusion, smartphone usage has changed the world rapidly and make it more developed and progressive. Smartphones have become more beneficial to communities and have created a more comfortable life for people worldwide. Although extreme use of the smartphone can be harmful to human psychological health and negatively affect people’s time management, because of those devices’ primary role in people’s routines, without that technology, life can be more difficult and slower. As a result, the growth and development of communities throughout the world depends and will depend on developing mobile technology and smart communication devices.