How Small Businesses Can Engage With Their Community

As a small business owner, you’re deeply invested in the community you’re a part of in many different ways. Unlike large corporations, small businesses are more personal to the surrounding area and locals. They’re more locally-minded since the owners are often from the area, and they depend on the local economy because of their location. 

Emphasizing that local connection can be beneficial to your business since the community is what made your business successful. As an owner, you should focus on engaging with the community and giving back to your patrons, just as they’ve given to you. To successfully engage with your community in meaningful ways, consider the following ideas.

Events

Show that you care about what’s going on in your community by taking part in local events. Doing so will offer great brand exposure to those in attendance, whether you set up a tent, walk in a parade, or just talk to the people around you. Doing this will attract attention to your business, and going to these events will give you the chance to write about it on social media—take some pictures while you’re there to grab people’s attention online visually!

Volunteering

Even when you feel like you’re too busy to do anything but work, you should still make time to volunteer at a local charity or nonprofit organization. This doesn’t have to be a solo job; you could offer your entire company to assist with programs that your chosen organization might be putting on and ask your team members and employees to volunteer with you. 

Volunteering isn’t just great for the people your chosen organization is helping. It can provide a sense of personal reward and fulfillment for helping a good cause and increase positive brand exposure for your company. Additionally, volunteering can be a great opportunity to meet new people within your community.

Teamwork

Promoting your business doesn’t mean you have to ignore everyone else. Getting together and forming partnerships with other businesses can be both mutually beneficial and yield positive results, depending on your business and the other person’s business. A cafe could make a deal with a farmer and sell their food, leading to higher quality products for one and extra money for the other. 

    david auer cpa thriveglobal

    David Auer CPA, Founder and President of Provident CPAs

    David Auer CPA is based in Tulsa, OK, where he is the President of Provident CPAs, a group he founded. David belives that he shouldn’t only focus his energy on his work. He also seeks to serve the community around him. As a result, he is a passionate advocate for community engagement.

     

    David’s career has spanned more than three decades. He’s become an expert at helping businesses save money. Normally when a business performs their taxes, they don’t have someone to help them out and show them what they’re doing wrong. David’s group lends a hand to help point out where businesses are losing unnecessary money.

     

    David Auer CPA and his team known that when businesses are proactive they can save money and build wealth faster. His team also helps businesses decide where to invest to generate income. David knows that by helping businesses, he is also helping the community. The businesses provide valuable services and jobs.

     

    David is about more than just letting his actions trickle back into the community. He wants to be an active example of how professionals can adapt their services and engage their neighbors. He’s an advocate for programs such as a community garden, local soup kitchens, or community centers where people can learn more about a variety of activities.

     

    David Auer CPA know that with success comes responsibility. This is something he has strived to teach his three children with his wife of more than 30 years. All of their kids are either enrolled in college or college graduates. David is proud that they are happy to lend a hand to people in need. They’ve participated in food drives and other community outreach programs.

     

    When not working or helping in the community, David enjoys traveling, especially with his family. He’s visited countries in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. He’s also visited the states of Alaska and Hawaii.

     

    To learn more about David Auer CPA and his professional ventures, visit his blog at DavidAuerCPA.com.

    Share your comments below.

