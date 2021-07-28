How Sleep Impacts Our Mental Health

Photo by Ivan Samkov from Pexels

When it comes to understanding our health, there are many questions that people often have. Fleeting (or lingering) curiosities usually make them determined to try improving knowledge of their body functions and what they can do to ensure life longevity and absolute positive health outcomes. It is the nature of health that we all have different circumstances, some being in our control and others being entirely randomized. There are some things we cannot control, and unfortunately, sometimes our health is one of them. There has always been a fascination, a lure to understand physical health, but there is another facet of overall health that is just as important, if not more so.

Mental health is our mentality, the queues that detail how we experience, act, and respond to the world around us. And yet, despite mental health being such an important component of our overall health, it is one of the most unappreciated facets of health. This is a fact. However, in recent years it has become increasingly obvious that there is a need for further understanding and research into mental health – not to mention the support and honest communication. So, where to now? How do we bridge the gap, and create a healthier, safer place?

Our growing prioritization of mental health

Physical health is something that we are incredibly familiar with at this point. From trying to create a healthier balance between life and work by using additional helpful tools (such as legal document review software, for example), to doing our best to ensure that we eat a healthy, balanced diet and get enough exercise to keep the body moving healthily. We are so familiar with physical health that physical care has become a top priority. And now, thanks largely to an ongoing influx of new research and recent studies, armed with newfound awareness and knowledge, we are beginning to harness the same approach towards mental health and its impact on our wellbeing and overall quality of life.

Understanding that mental health struggles affect everyone differently

It is important to understand the impact that mental health struggles, like anxiety and depression, affect individuals. There has been the misconceived notion for many years that mental health is simply a weakness of the individual, and that it is easily detectable. This misconception is not only ignorant and incredibly dangerous, but it also speaks volumes of the way that we treat ourselves and others. The truth is, mental health affects every person differently, and it is not always easily diagnosed. The stigma surrounded its reaches is partially responsible for this; it is difficult for people to be outward with their struggles when they feel constantly belittled and judged for them.

How to close the gap and right the ship

Mental health can affect anyone, anytime, anywhere, so it is important to harness and withstand an honest, open, and supportive approach to mental health and those that struggle with their own. If we can create this supportive environment, we can hopefully put a stop to the stigma and create a world where people understand the importance of mental health, and actively and consistently work to ensure that those around them – and themselves – are dealing okay with life. We can all be thrown down by life sometimes, so why not all come together to help one another rise up to a healthier, happier future?