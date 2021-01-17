Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Skiing is Mitigating Stress this Season Due To COVID

Sports like skiing and snowboarding have proven to solve both mental and physical COVID issues and are a very fulfilling part of an active outdoor lifestyle. During this pandemic, it is important to mental well-being for people to get outside and be active, and skiing and snowboarding is one of the best winter outdoor activities you can enjoy while social distancing.
As the days get shorter and colder, Aspen Mountain is starting to heat up. For those looking for the perfect domestic winter getaway – or an alternative to an annual holiday on the slopes of Europe – W Aspen & The Sky Residences is excited to announce their 2020/2021 winter package: W Aspen Sky-High Après Ski Experience. 


Antlers at Vail  is one of the world’s top ski resorts and the town and mountain resort are taking a variety of precautions. Luckily Vail has always been a town with plenty of outdoor dining which has been made more robust for this year’s ski season with outdoor heaters, fire pits and cozy couches for a variety of dining options depending on the restaurant. Antlers has myriad Covid protocols and their famous year-round outdoor heated “pool with a view” and two large hot tubs overlooking both Gore Creek and Vail Mountain allow for yet another way to relax outdoors apres-ski while giving sore muscles a break.

Below are some tips and reasons why you should go skiing this season as a travel-must

-Social distancing is built into the etiquette of the sport — gear keeps our faces and hands covered, and outdoor activity promotes mental and physical well-being.

-Mountain staff wear face coverings and are practicing safe social distancing all season wherever possible.

-Increased cleaning and disinfecting of all lifts and lodge facilities including the W Aspen and Antlers Vail

-Following all state and local health and safety regulations by limiting indoor seating and providing additional outdoor seating where available.

-Limiting food and beverage availability and providing online menu access where available.

How you can stay safe:

-Check with your local mountain’s website and social media or by phoning them directly before you travel for safety protocols and other updates.

-Always wear your face coverings. and follow safe social-distancing protocols.

-If you arrive together, ride together. Use your vehicle as your own personal lodge whenever possible

    Ian Monroe

