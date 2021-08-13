How Should We See Change

We’re all affected by this phenomenon. We were children and then arrived at a time when we became adults. Some have started their startup and today, it continues to grow. Some have seen their fields razed and giant shopping malls have sprung up. Some were determined to the end and unfortunately, they failed. Some have had a beautiful relationship, followed by a marriage and end up with a breakup. Some have stayed for years in the same place and for some reason, they had to move. These events can be positive or negative, and can be different subjects.

We’re elements that evolve over time. We move from one state to another. Environment in which we’re, influences our choices and actions. We understand that change is inevitable.

See change as a ladder

You have to climb the ladder and no matter what events happen to you. Thus, you bring value and intention in yourself. You grow and so do your values. Don’t exhaust yourself by wanting to change external things. Although, you know that it’s impossible to go back to the past, you still think about it. Adapt to change, and by doing this, you’ll change yourself. Adapting isn’t submitting.

It’s not easy, but when an event occurs to you, accept each emotion. You’ve a habit of rejecting or hiding them. If you don’t accept them, emotions will take over. You feel sadness, accept it. You feel anger, accept it. You feel joy, accept it. You’re in the present moment and you’re on your ladder.

Why a ladder?

On a hammock, on an armchair or a chair, we’re motionless (you do nothing) and it’s very comfortable. On a ladder, we’re standing and facing our own reality. The goal for everyone is to be able to climb the ladder one after the other. Thus, you perceive life in a different light. You become aware that you’re the change.