How Shea Manigo Makes Time to Reflect

The VP of Health Hubs Growth and Strategy at CVS Health finds focus through journaling.

By

I started journaling a little over a year ago. Many people suggested it to me in the past, but up until recently I never made the time. Once COVID hit, this Microstep helped me break things down into more digestible pieces. I was better able to navigate through emotions and stressful situations, which made the constant uncertainty easier to manage. 

When I journal, sometimes I capture my thoughts in the moment, or reflect on something I read. Other times I recognize my emotions and factors that may be contributing to them. I’ve found journaling to be incredibly refreshing. It allows me to put pen to paper while making the time to pause and reflect, and it allows me to take a step back and see what’s going on in my life more objectively. It has also helped me to be more focused and intentional throughout the rest of the day. Lastly, journaling allows me to express gratitude and prompts me to celebrate the good things that happen every day.

Going back a bit further, a few years ago I went to the doctor and learned my A1C was slightly elevated. Knowing my family history and other risk factors, I decided to be proactive about it. I bought a Peloton bike and it’s been a total game changer for me. I can honestly say it’s changed my life. The convenience of having my Peloton at home allows me to work out on my own time, and it was my saving grace during the pandemic. Cycling is a huge stress-reliever for me. I’m able to empty my thoughts, renew my energy, and take care of myself — all while having fun!

In addition to riding my bike, I take yoga and meditation classes to support my physical health. When I add that check mark to my calendar after I’ve completed a workout, it feels like a small victory on my well-being journey. I’ve also challenged my family to be healthier in their own lives, and we share our workouts to help keep each other motivated. My 11-year-old son sometimes works out with me and is constantly getting better at yoga. When he has a long day, we sometimes do a meditation together before bed. Before you know it, he’s fast asleep.

The same way that I’m pushing my family to work on their well-being, I try to bring this idea to work with me. I actively try to form personal connections so people trust me with their feelings, challenges, and aspirations. Trust is so important, and I’ve learned that getting to know people on a personal level is key. Building these trusting relationships has allowed me to meet my colleagues where they are on their personal and career journeys and to support them appropriately. 

I want my teams to truly feel like well-being is a priority. I do my best to model the way by encouraging others to recharge and by working to create a positive culture. I’ve started conference calls and meetings with recognition or music and motivated my team to move through well-being challenges. I’ve encouraged flexibility with work to ensure everyone achieves the life-work integration that balances their multi-dimensional lives and leadership. When you see others setting the tone, it’s much easier to prioritize your own mental health.Journaling to reflect, and moving to recharge are two ways in which I practice self-care. I believe that self-care isn’t selfish, it’s sacred and we should treat it as such. You have to properly care for yourself to effectively serve others. I have to continuously remind myself of this (especially as a wife, mom, and leader) and I remind my team often as well. However you have to set boundaries, do it. It will result in a better, more productive, and more capable version of you.

    Shea Manigo, VP of Growth and Strategy at CVS Health

    At CVS Health, I am the VP of Growth and Strategy for our Health Hubs locations — our specialized formats that bring together a robust combination of integrated in-store and virtual health care products and services that make it easier for people to proactively manage their health, when and where they want to. I am also a wife, mom of two sons, sister, aunt, a licensed pharmacist, and a collector of passport stamps.

