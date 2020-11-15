How Shanna Israel of ART FUN PARTIES Is Shaking Up To Organize Virtual Events

Don’t strive for perfection — there’s no such thing. Business is a day to day adventure. Some days will be great and some days will suck. It’s the journey and the dedication that will get you through. The idea of surreal “perfection” can be mentally, physically and financially costly.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Shanna Israel.

Shanna is the founder of ART FUN PARTIES and professional artist/Creative Director for Art x Shanna & 10 Fold Entertainment.

She has worked with some of the biggest brands and names in the world including Madonna, Steven Tyler, People Magazine, Target, and Nike. In addition to her high-profile clients, some of her most exciting and rewarding projects have been unique art creations with her niece and nephew. Shanna’s out-of-the-box approach and her appreciation for inventive and boundless thinking make her an ideal art partner for vivid imaginations. Shanna is also known for creating one-of-a-kind memorable, custom party art experiences in homes, for corporations, and in school classrooms. Due to demand and the challenge to connect from COVID-19, Shanna created ART FUN PARTIES to expand outreach for people to share the ART FUN experience. She donated 2 months of her time while quarantined, creating virtual parties to keep positivity in place and uplift spirits with art. Shanna knows about extreme adversity and how to overcome it.

Under her creative direction, these parties help people live their fullest lives, even in these challenging times. She loves curating innovative and unique experiences with new themes and working together with her pop culture clientele. They make people feel they can achieve dreams that might otherwise be unattainable if not for the ART FUN PARTIES platform and today’s increasingly more virtual world. Making lasting, priceless, and even once-in-a-lifetime moments come to life is Shanna’s true specialty. ART FUN PARTIES is about offering unique experiences that encourage celebration, mentoring, and a meditative outlet for children, adults and brands. ART FUN PARTIES is an innovative concept developed in the midst of a pandemic, to help people find human connection, spark their creative spirits, and help make fantasy become a reality.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve worked with some of the biggest brands and names in the world including Madonna, Steven Tyler, People Magazine, Target, and Nike. In addition to my high-profile clients, some of my most exciting and rewarding projects have been unique art creations with my niece and nephew. I’ve created one-of-a-kind memorable, custom party art experiences in homes and in school classrooms for them. Parents started to ask me to create parties for their kids and the idea of ART FUN PARTIES grew from there.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

My original plan was to have in-person parties. I was about to launch right before the pandemic hit. Once I saw the landscape we were living and how everything was going to become digital, I made a sharp turn to fit the new reality. Due to demand and the challenge to connect from COVID-19, I created ART FUN PARTIES to a 100% virtual experience to expand outreach for people to share, and to celebrate.

My first experience is called The Sports Dream with Hall of Fame photographer Andrew D. Bernstein. Andrew has taken some of the most iconic shots of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Lisa Leslie, LeBron James and other legends over the past 4 decades. Andrew will meet a person in a virtual world and style/photograph them just like he’s done with LeBron, Lisa, and Kobe. Once photographed, their photos will be transformed into a pro sports surreal reality! This opportunity is very rare and will let the person live out their pro-sports dream and be captured in a unique and creative way. Together Andy and I are setting an innovative tone for sports, the digital world and event space around the world, which is very exciting!

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My father taught me about the basics of business and how to make sure a business does not become an expensive hobby. His lessons and guidance are very much appreciated and part of my tool kit. My sister and I have always worked alongside each other — she’s very successful in the sports/entertainment world. She’s shown me how to be a female leader with integrity and helped guide me in many ways. I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of input and advice from a variety of people that embraced me along the way.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Make a business plan — Business plans always change and there’s no guarantees. However, having a written plan that showcases a concept, marketing and financial plan will help you narrow and define your focus and goals.

Sum up your business in one sentence. I always heard you need to have a quick and easy elevator pitch. If you can explain what you do easily in one sentence, you are off to a great start!

Don’t strive for perfection — there’s no such thing. Business is a day to day adventure. Some days will be great and some days will suck. It’s the journey and the dedication that will get you through. The idea of surreal “perfection” can be mentally, physically and financially costly.

How are you going to shake things up next?

This is something you’ll just have to wait and see! I’m never boring and strive to stay outside of the box. The experiences I’ll be adding to the platform will always be innovative and refreshing.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

For me, Instagram has a great impact. It keeps me current with creative ideas from around the world, which helps me stay ahead of the game. I came up with the idea of virtual photos after seeing ideas on Instagram.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to have ART FUN PARTIES at part of a school curriculum where people could celebrate and learn about various cultures, through art, food, fun etc. starting at a young age. I think that would allow for more unity and exposure as a whole.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Be the change you wish to see in the world — Gandhi. I don’t really like to complain. I’m one to do by action not words. I love the idea of adding innovation to the world. This quote resonated with me because I’ve lived my life based on trying to make change where needed. I believe one person can influence and change the world for the better. We have plenty of examples of how people have done that.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can visit my website artfunparties.com or go to @artfunparties on Instagram or @artfunpartiesonline on Facebook.