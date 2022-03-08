How Shaheen Sayed Evolved From “Shaheen the Machine”

Earlier in her career, Shaheen Sayed was known by colleagues as “Shaheen the Machine.” There was admiration behind the nickname — Sayed was well respected for the work she produced — but to her, it represented a heads-down, business-only identity she has since tried to shake. “To many of us [leaders] at the time, private and professional lives were to be kept very separate. I thought being open or vulnerable with other people at work would be seen as weak,” she says.

Today, as a role model at Accenture, Sayed believes authenticity is key to success. “If I could go back in time, I’d tell myself that perfection is boring. That it’s a gift to be real in front of other people,” she says.

Sayed sat down with Thrive to share a pivotal courageous moment from her career, the small steps anyone can take to help others feel included, and how she makes room for her team to bring their whole selves to work.

Here are some highlights from the conversation (watch the full video interview here):

On how a moment of courageousness changed her career for the better

There was a powerful moment in my career where we had been doing a really intense project for months. I had a team from India working with me, a brilliant team, and it was Diwali. There was a moment one night where a partner asked us to stay late, and I said “No, we have to leave.” We went head to head, and it was like ping pong for a while: He said “You’re gonna finish the work that your team needs to do,” and I said “No.” He said, “I need you to understand that that’s a career-limiting move,” and I said, “I get it. But tonight I’m going home because 7 x 8 is not 42.” And he looked at me really confused. I repeated, “7 x 8 is not 42. My son has a times table test tomorrow and he still believes 7 x 8 is 42, so I’m going home.” And I did. The next day I came in thinking I had probably lost my job. Instead, he apologized to me and said, “I’ve never seen that spirit of rebellion ever, and I’m going to sponsor you. You’re going to teach me what it’s like in your shoes so that I’m a better leader.” It was a career-changing experience for me. It was probably the most empowering and defining moment in my career, because standing up for the courage of your conviction and what you believe in — it’s everything I’ve become in terms of the way I lead.

On the small actions that make others feel that they belong

I think it’s a cumulative set of behaviors every single day. It’s about small moments. Look, I’m Arab. We are natural hosts and we invite everybody in because that’s what we do. There is an innate generosity of spirit that’s cultural with me. In meetings, as an example, I am very deliberate about bringing everyone in. I watch to see who is speaking, who has shared a voice, who is going and trying to find a way into it. Another thing I do is make a real effort to pronounce people’s names. It sounds so small. I can’t tell you the dividend you get when you, number one, remember someone’s name, and number two, when you pronounce their name right. I’ve been the recipient of people getting my name wrong, quite a lot. If there’s one thing that’s going to make me feel excluded, it’s, you’ve got my name wrong and you couldn’t be bothered to actually spend any effort trying to understand how to learn how to pronounce it. I find that stuff really important and very powerful.

On creating space for our 12-year-old selves at work

We all have behavioral manifestations of our childhood selves. How we met stress as a child shows up at work. Understanding this with the people that you work with very closely every day has probably been the greatest thing I’ve done in creating a sense of belonging in my team. Because when you can recognize each other’s triggers, when you understand the stories that people come from — if they are willing to share — then you end up with an incredibly powerful dynamic between a group of people. You are able to offset and cover for each other in a way that creates something quite beautiful in an organization. We do call it “the 12-year-old self.” We laugh because you can see it, you can physically see the manifestation in someone when it’s coming. You know when they’re going to have a certain reaction. We have a graciousness of spirit as a team to be able to accept that, to be like, “We’re cool with your 12-year-old self showing up in this meeting right now.” That is intimacy, that is truly feeling like you belong.

On how the journey to authentic leadership looks different for everyone

It’s important to tell the truth about leadership, which is that all of the characters, all of the archetypes, all of the things that you’re told about being a leader may not hold true for you. Everybody’s path is uncharted and different. I don’t think we say that enough. I think we hold up archetypes of what great leadership looks like. Like, you get up at 5 o’clock and you do yoga in the morning so you have time to reflect before the day begins. I mean, that’s not my life. I don’t live my life in some perfect archetype, a “leadership” way. I’m messy and I’m complicated and I’m human. And I think when you talk to people about your stories and share your diverse journeys, people start to see that there is no one way to be a leader. Find the thing that is unique to you, and go with that thing. Create a career around your set of strengths — we don’t need more people who “fit in.” What we need are people who stand out.

