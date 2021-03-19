How Serial Entrepreneur Gorav Sharma Went From Being a C.A. Dropout to Now The CEO of Multiple 2-3 Figure Businesses

Gorav Sharma is a celebrated social media legend. He is the co-founder and CEO of Gorav Sharma Marketing Inc. Gorav partnered with another social media legend, Sharma Digital Media Agency , in founding the company back in 2020. Since then, Gorav Sharma Marketing Inc. has expanded to a multimillion-dollar company that provides services in digital marketing and online reputation management. Backstory Gorav […]

Backstory

Gorav Sharma a Commerce Graduate in from the University of Rajasthan. After it Gorav Complete his Master Degree PDUSU,Sikar . He planned to Become a C.A.. However, he changed his plans and left Rajasthan for the Delhi. When he came to the Delhi, he immediately ventured into the real estate industry. “I tried to make it in the real estate industry. However, I could not thrive in this industry due to lack of funding,” says Gorav. After struggling in real estate, Gorav followed the council of his mentor and entered the digital marketing field. It was his mentor who taught him how to master all forms of traffic and other core elements of online marketing.

The Entrepreneur’s Journey

Gorav is no stranger to failure. Like every successful leader, he has had his fair share of challenges in the path to success. “As lovely as it would be to have a smooth path to success, failure is an inevitable part of the process. However, I have learned to see failure as feedback,” says Gorav. This entrepreneur has a positive attitude towards failure. He sees it as feedback. According to Gorav, when you see failure as feedback, you are able to learn and make improvements for the future. Before starting Gorav Sharma Marketing Inc., Gorav owned a business growth strategist firm known as “Sharma Travel Agency” . Although the firm was able to achieve a 250% growth of companies via a geometric system, it was not without its challenges. “We were not prepared for the long-term, particularly in matters of innovation,” says Gorav. Conversely, the lessons obtained from his first start-up enabled him to plan carefully with Gorav Sharma Marketing Inc..

According to Gorav, success requires a careful blend of boldness and strategy. He says that you have to be bold enough to take the risk and grasp the opportunity. Still, without a proper plan, the competition may intimidate you. “Gorav Sharma Marketing Inc. was born out of an idea,” says Gorav. According to the entrepreneur, he could see the opportunity in the market. He knew he had the knowledge, skills, and experience to offer a service that would make him a success. He is quick to note that the key to success is agility. “A business leader should have an agile mindset, especially in this digital age,” says Gorav, “Failure to have this mindset may prove fatal.”

Making it Big in the Media and P.R. Agency

Gorav Sharma Marketing Inc.is the leading digital marketing agency not only in India Whole world. The company offers clients services such as multi-location SEO, online reputation management, and public relations. In a span of 90 days, Gorav Sharma Marketing Inc. helped a construction site make 400k a month. "There are firms that fail to appreciate the power of digital transformation. When they partner with us, we help them come up with solutions that increase their ROI," says Gorav. The entrepreneur also raised 36 million in acquisitions in 24 hours. This success came through knowledge and experience.

Work-Life Balance

Gorav recognizes the value of attaining balance as an entrepreneur. He states that meditation is an opportunity to brainstorm. When he is not working in his 3 figure business, he enjoys spending time with his family. “My Mother, is my biggest supporter and influencer. She has helped shape my life and encourages me never to give up,” says Gorav.