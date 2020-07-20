How Seniors Can Look After Their Health and Wellness during the Coronavirus Pandemic – The Curt E. Liebman MD Prescription

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a health crisis like never before. Even though people of all age groups have been infected, people who are 65 or over are at greater risk, especially if they are already suffering from chronic conditions like diabetes, lung disease, cardiac disease, hypertension, cancer, etc. The reason behind this is that the immune system is weaker in senior citizens and serious illnesses mean that they are even more vulnerable. Due to this, seniors need to take some special precautions, according to healthcare professionals. Some valuable tips for seniors:

Safety Practices at Home

Stock enough groceries, food, medicines, and other essential items of daily life to last for at least a couple of months. While many pharmacies are delivering free of charge, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid is working to waive the refill limits of prescription drugs so seniors can order more at a time. Make a list of groceries wanted and buy online or ask a nearby store to deliver. If you require food, find out if home delivery is possible or ask for curbside pickup. Explore using delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash. Keep your home clean and ensure you disinfect all surfaces that are touched frequently such as light switches, doorknobs, tables, countertops, phones, computer keyboards, sinks, faucets, handrails, etc., advises Curt E. Liebman MD.

Precautions to Take If You Are Stepping Out

If you do need to step out of home for something because there’s no other way, be sure to wear a mask and gloves, preferably the disposable kind. Avoid public transport and crowded places, and maintain social distancing norms. Carry a bottle of hand sanitizer and use it after you finish your transaction. Hand sanitizer should have at least 60% ethyl alcohol, says a report in https://www.washingtonpost.com. Use your credit card instead of handling cash to limit your exposure to the virus. Use disposable bags or wash and sanitize reusable bags thoroughly after each trip. Wipe down the shopping cart handle with a disposable wipe. Make sure you disinfect shoes and outer clothes after returning home.

Use Telemedicine to Address Health Issues, Recommends Curt E. Liebman MD

Unless it is vital, you should defer all visits to the physician’s office and hospitals for consulting doctors or undergoing elective procedures. Consider using telemedicine to consult with caregivers regarding any non-critical medical issues. Keep a close watch on your health, especially on the symptoms of coronavirus infection like fever, cough, loss of smell and taste, etc. and set up a telemedicine consultation with a smartphone app or a website link. Find out regarding the insurance coverage even as the Federal government is proposing increasing the coverage of telemedicine to people with Medicare and several insurance companies are also currently waiving fees.

Take care of your emotional wellbeing by learning to overcome stress and anxiety. Practice yoga or meditation, eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, unwind, and get lots of sleep. Maintain your social connections over the phone or video conferencing.

Conclusion

Staying fit and healthy can be a huge challenge for everyone, especially vulnerable seniors. However, by being prudent, practicing safety precautions, and keeping themselves free of stress and anxiety, they can easily keep themselves safe.