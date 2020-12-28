How Self-compassion Can Help Us Avoid Burnout

Self-victimization, negativity, and self-pity become habitual ways of thinking. These limitations manifest in the chronic patterns of living in which some people find themselves: jobless, alone, bored, miserable. The prison bars are the old judgments, fears, and worries that you erect from past hurts and fears, recycled through the present.

Once you understand that it’s your limited view that prevents your life from working, not the reality of the world, everything changes for the better. How can you cut down on the self-pitying attitude? How else can you change your attitude to accept and move past limitations?

Recognize you’re good enough

At what point do you ever say, “That’s good enough”? Perhaps through your eyes, such an idea is a mirage. But you keep looking for it like the seahorse looking for the sea because he can’t see the water he’s swimming in, so he spends his life searching for what he already has.

You work through holidays, miss your kids’ events, or pull all-nighters — all in attempts to be good enough. But no matter how hard you try, you tell yourself that nothing is quite good enough. That message of failure fills you with shame and self-contempt. To medicate the bad feelings, you dig your heels in deeper and try to excel even more.

Is this the way you want to continue to live? What if you center yourself and become mindful of what you’re doing? What if you drop the illusion that some work task will make you feel good enough? Welcome self-compassion and allow it to overtake you, knowing that everything is possible and everything is unknown until you start to live it.

Excerpt from #Chill: Turn Off Your Job and Turn On Your Life with permission from the author and publisher.

Take a mindful break and immerse yourself in a “Meditative Story” here.

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.