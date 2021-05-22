How Search Engine Optimization Can Help Grow Your Affiliate Business, with Andrey Novoselov of Travelpayouts

More sales equals more results, and happier lives for people.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Andrey Novoselov.

A webmaster who has been working on the ground since 2009 and earns on the organic traffic from Europe and the USA through his own websites. Andrey has managed websites with traffic totaling around 1,000,000 people per month. Since 2018, he has been a part of the Travelpayouts team that grows the travel affiliate niche and helps people to get a great income from their travel traffic.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

It all started with a personal blog, but I mostly just wrote notes for myself, not keeping in mind any audience. I was not collecting any SEO-traffic. I thought, who will read the experiences of a 17-year-old boy? I just shared my general experience no matter what. I didn’t really think about the audience, and that obviously was my mistake.

When I started digging into travel, I knew nothing about monetization, but I liked it so I kept talking with my friends and looking for more information. I truly believe that one should pick the niche where their long-term interest is. If you have zero knowledge, you will have to invest your money, work at another job, and write articles at night at the same time, since there is nobody to pay you. You will be fine if it’s your passion and you love the business. That passion will help it grow.

So, the funniest marketing mistake I have made. As you know, hackers love to look for websites to hack. I run most of my websites on WordPress, and some hackers regularly exploit them and the plugins within WordPress. It happens even with well-known plugins such as the WP GDPR Compliance WordPress Plugin.

When I just started, I dealt with hackers who placed both porn illegal websites links on my site. Sometimes I noticed these hacks too late, for instance when someone placed inconspicuous links on my sites, in old articles, and footers.

I still remember how once more than 10,000 external links to porn videos appeared on my travel blog and I realized it only after Google indexed all of them. I quickly deleted them from the site however it took a very long time to get rid of them on Google.

Now, I can give advice in that regard. There are special free scripts that monitor changes in files and inform you that something has changed your files on the server. They send you alerts and you need to set up such a script because it’s impossible to change it every day manually. After I set them, we still get hacked occasionally, but Google has never had time to index what was changed.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan?

Google, as a search engine, gives organic traffic to your website through search queries. With SEO you can dramatically improve your website traffic volume. Besides SEO, there are also different channels to get traffic from — social media networks, mailing lists, etc — but SEO is still crucial.

I tried to think of cases where you can avoid SEO entirely and it’s only when your project simply does not need traffic from Google at all. For example, if you run a closed community where you don’t need to invite newcomers. Clearly, this is very rare.

There is another issue to consider: Your SEO strategy depends on the project itself and the niche and you should have different strategies depending on whether your website is older and larger or smaller and younger.

Without an SEO budget, your project goes into super-competitive search queries, such as “buy tickets from New York to Los Angeles”, where there are many established businesses and sites competing for the keywords so going in without a budget doesn’t make sense.

You can even start buying links to yourself, but nothing will work properly due to the difference in weight between your projects and the giants. Sometimes Google will highlight smaller projects, but it is not typical.

However, there is a strategy I can recommend. Look for other search queries, those with lower competition, even though such queries have less traffic volume. With lower competition words and phrases, you can invest money in content instead of buying the links and get the high positions on the SERP (search engine results page).

These kinds of search queries can lead to a variety of pages on your site so you can get more traffic in total.

What other tips could you give us that have worked for you?

SEO is really broad. I can give you tips, but it really depends on the website you have and what niche you are in.

Analyze your audience and your competitors. Focus on the interests of your particular audience. For instance, if you run a travel blog, you may notice that you have more parents in your audience. Typically, they are more interested in reading about things like how to fly with kids instead of more extreme trips.

Most people want to learn about luggage requirements, arrival terminals, flight times, etc. Your content should be of high quality for both your readers and SEO. If you are trying to decide between appealing between your readers and the Google bots, the real reader should win every time. Your articles should be loved by humans first and then by search engine bots.

Do not focus on buying links before you have great content. Content is the priority.Also, look at your competitors. What can you do like them but better?

Google is slowly moving into the expert content field. It basically means that when a person who travels writes about travels, Google likes that. When a general blogger rewrites about travel, well, it’s just a blog post.

Google has started to look at the author’s profile. If this is an article about travel, then it should be clear that the author is a traveler, they should have an Instagram account or other channels and have a relevant bio on their website. If the site is about medicine, it is important that the author is a doctor. Google does not know how to determine the author for sure, the algorithm is not that accurate yet. But it is learning to distinguish expert content from general content. In the future, I think this algorithm will work better and we will see huge changes in SERP.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!