How Rising Star Stephanie Andujar Aims To Shake Up the Entertainment Industry

Asa part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephanie Andujar.

Born & raised in Manhattan, Stephanie Andujar began performing at the age of 12. While growing up in the Chelsea Housing Projects, Stephanie's parents put her into an after school program that would change the course of her life… Starring in theatre performances from 'The Wiz,' 'The Crucible,' 'The Good Woman of Setzuan,' to Television and Film including: 'OITNB' 'Blue Bloods,' 'Law & Order:SVU', the Academy Award winning film 'Precious', 'Marjorie Prime', …While embarking on her acting career, Stephanie also obtained her Business Degree at Pace University in New York City. In 2016 Stephanie Andujar formed Andujar Productions with her family and has since produced & starred in a comedy series "StephA: One Woman Show," along with songs 'Baila Conmigo' 'Me Encanta" & "One Big Dream."

Thank you so much for doing this with us Stephanie! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

NoWorries! Thank you! I was discovered in an after school performing arts program in the late 90’s in I.S.70 here in Manhattan, New York…where I was born and raised.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Yeah, I just released a song & music video titled “One Big Dream” which was written by me and my brother Hector Andujar Jr., who also mixed it. It’s a reflection of everything that’s been going on….”One Big Dream/Not as it seems/One Big Dream/ Why does it feel so real?” Even with everything as it is, being creative right now is the best kind of outlet and this song embodies it for sure.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Well, I remember working with Geena Davis in MARJORIE PRIME and we were at the wrap party and she was very cool sitting with me and my sister just vibing to some music. We worked really fast and long hours for Marjorie Prime so it was a highlight of the journey I’ve been on to work with a someone of her stature.

My mom has been a really great mentor as well as manager. She put this interview together LoL so she’s been guiding me pretty well and I’m really grateful for her. God Bless.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Yeah, I remember being on set for BLUE BLOODS for the second time as character Molly Chavez, Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan, had some great words of encouragement and said “Never quit, your talent will find the light.” That’s more than 3 words, I know lol but it always stood with me and coming from a consummate professional in the game, it meant a lot to hear.

How are you going to shake things up next?

I just released a NEW episode of my comedy series STEPHA:ONE WOMAN SHOW, which is in it’s current 5th season on our Youtube Channel Andujar Productions. I play over 10 characters and it takes place in New York City. I’m basically talking to myself a lot but you forget it’s me some times. It’s a funny kind of crazy.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I loved reading “The Book of Unholy Mischief” by Elle Newmark. It’s a really great story that takes place in 1498 in Venice and highlights an apprentice who works for a very experienced sought after Chef, who has a book with secret recipes and teaches him how food can be used to alter life experiences…I felt like I was reading a book on life…it’s that good. A must read.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

“Love is the Answer” Movement.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Yeah…Always Believe in Yourself. I always tell myself that…even have it painted on my wall…you have to believe in yourself because it helps others know and believe they can do it too.

How can our readers follow you online?

StephanieAndujar.com and instagram.com/Stephanie_Andujar_

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

It really was…thank you.