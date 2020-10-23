Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Richmond Weaver turned a passion for sports into a side career

Sports can be a notoriously difficult industry to break into. Never mind playing as a professional, even landing sports-related jobs, whether that is in marketing, journalism or data analysis, these roles are highly competitive and fill up fast with seasoned and well-connected applicants. Those obstacles did not stop Richmond Weaver from creating the podcast ‘Rich […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Sports can be a notoriously difficult industry to break into. Never mind playing as a professional, even landing sports-related jobs, whether that is in marketing, journalism or data analysis, these roles are highly competitive and fill up fast with seasoned and well-connected applicants.

Those obstacles did not stop Richmond Weaver from creating the podcast ‘Rich Take on Sports’, which now has almost 150 episodes exploring the influence and impact of sports. In every episode, the audience becomes witness to conversations with personalities and luminaries who have been impacted, built, and inspired by the role of sports in their lives as they share their personal stories. Because like Weaver has said, “sports shapes us, it heals us, it empowers us, it connects us and for so many people, including me, it’s been a major part of our own personal story – so I wanted to create a platform to share those stories.” The podcast can be found on all the major podcasting platforms and was even featured every Saturday morning on SB Nation Radio and their network of national affiliates from September 2018 to October 2019.

Since starting the podcast, Richmond has also become involved in local sports radio previously as a co-host on ESPN Upstate and as host of the ‘Ingles Tailgate Show’ each Saturday on 92.5 WESC. But radio and podcast were not the only broadcast experiences he was interested in. Weaver has helped produce the 12-episode documentary series ‘Clemson’s Greatest Games’ that aired throughout the state of South Carolina.

Weaver, a graduate of Clemson university, gravitated towards all sports at an early age while developing a true passion for basketball. During his time at Clemson, he worked with the men’s basketball team under Head Coach Cliff Ellis as a student manager before following his dream of coaching college basketball at the Division I level, serving as an assistant at Fairleigh Dickinson University for one year, followed by two years at the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore. When looking back at his career as a basketball coach, Richmond believes, “while I might have failed to reach the pinnacle of college basketball coaching it was through sports that I learned to have courage, confidence and conviction to face the unknown which ultimately led me to finally press record to start the podcast.”

However, life led down a different path, one in which he has enjoyed over 20 years in medical sales holding key positions at Elan Bio Pharmaceuticals as a sales representative, national sales trainer, and district sales manager before representing Medtronic Spinal & Biologics as a Senior Sales Consultant. After moving to Greenville, SC in 2012, Richmond founded the medical device distributorship, Touchstone Alliance, and in 2014 he helped build the salesforce for Rotation Medical which was ultimately acquired by Smith + Nephew.While his life led him down a unique career path, sports have always remained a constant in some way or another. This inspired him to start the Rich Take On Sports podcast based on his belief that “you never know when someone’s personal story might be an inspiration for hope for somebody else.” Past guests have included ESPN College Basketball Analyst Jay Bilas, Clemson Football Head Coach Dabo Swinney, ESPN Host Maria Taylor, Atlanta Falcons All-Pro Defensive Lineman Grady Jarrett, WNBA Las Vegas Aces Guard Kelsey Plum, PGA Tour Pro Stewart Cink, and South Carolina Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley and many others. As the podcast continues to grow, his sports endeavors are a reminder that a full-time job does not have to become your identity, and there is always room for your passion and a second chance at becoming who you have been all along.

    Ian Monroe

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Sade Greenridge, VIS Advocate | Photographer Alan Strack, Light-reel.com
    Community//

    Meet the New Team Encouraging Female Athletes to Raise Their Voices

    by Illana Raia
    Community//

    Paul Bremer: “Don’t worry about where you start; figure out where you can learn AND network”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Social Impact Heroes: How Nick Keller is leveraging sports as a global force for sustainable social change

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.