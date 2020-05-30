How Resilience Can Make You Successful as an Artist with Enrique Enn

Professionally known as Enrique Enn. Street artist originally from Venezuela (San Cristobal), Started doing Graffiti at the age of 14, that was the plan every weekend with my friends, tagging every corner that they walked thru, I moved to Miami in 2014 when he was 18 y/o with my sister and my best friend, with no family in the States, working on everything, from making food at home and selling it, to work with big brands and artists like Bad Bunny for his Single Cover “Pa’ Ti”.

Self-made Graphic Designer, Illustrator, Video Editor and 3D Modeler, always had a passion to art (Graffiti) where all his success started.

Why did you decide to be Street Artist?

I started doing Graffiti when I was 14 years old, after that I did graphic design for DJs and Artists, then I started making graffiti on canvas, it became my passion!

What keeps you motivated?

When I see the finished piece it makes me happy and then people’s reaction it’s just amazing!

Who has been a role model to you and why?

Venezuelan streets! Venezuelan Street artists!

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

Doing what you love, that’s the key!

What traits do you possess that makes a successful Street artist?

Creative process, always thinking in new ways to do something, there is always something new on everything you just have to think a lot!

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?



When I moved to Miami in 2014, having no family in the States, working on everything, selling food, construction, salesman, it was an incredible experience, I learned a lot from that

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

Be happy with what you have.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person? Always positive, transmit love!

Where do you see you in 5 years?

Legend from Venezuelan Street Art! Big things are coming

