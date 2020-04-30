How Resilience Can Make Everyone Successful With Yair Dabush

Work harder than you think you did yesterday.” Living by these words, Yair Dabush built a successful Youtube channel called ‘YairDD’ where he uploads videos of him playing games and doing quizzes. It wasn’t an easy journey though as it took him years to get to where he is today.

His Youtube channel currently boasts more than 43,000 subscribers making him one of the most renowned names in the Israeli Youtube community. Yair said “At the start of the journey I was very close to giving up but I knew it was my dream so I just kept going and did my best to be successful, which taught me that everything is possible with determination and hard work.”

Yair used his platform to help the needy, by using Fortnite to earn money for charity. He made a Fortnite support a creator code, and told his followers that the money he makes from the code will go to charity, which generated thousands of dollars that were later donated to a couple of local charities.

He was born on December 13, 1997 and he always dreamt of being a successful businessman and a Youtuber, When he was 13 he filmed a video talking about business, and showed it in his Bar Mitzvah event, which was his first video ever in his way to becoming a Youtuber. After a lot of work, he achieved the goals he set for himself. He’s one of the biggest Youtubers in Israel and has many lucrative ventures.