How Resilience and Good Idea for an Initiative Brings Success as an Entrepreneur with Onur Agaoglu

Onur Agaoglu, Member of the Board at Agaoglu Group and Founder of Agaoglu Concept, announced that he’ll set up a task capital corporation with an investment of five million USD in new initiative ideas specifically in blockchain technology and artificial intelligence.

Onur Agaoglu, Member of the Board at Agaoglu Group and Founder of the Agaoglu Concept, also the nephew of Forbes billionaire businessman Ali Ibrahim Agaoglu announced that he will set up undertaking capital organization so one can put money into new initiative ideas. Stating that they’ll spark off with a fund of five Million USD.

Agaoglu said that they’re specifically interested by blockchain era and artificial intelligence areas known as era below digital currencies, which might be predicted to create radical adjustments inside the near destiny.

Onur Agaoglu states that he had determined to aid environment of entrepreneurship in Turkey and declares that they purpose to create a worldwide logo inside 5 years.

Onur Agaoglu believes that this try is a crucial step to create an atmosphere between Turkey and the arena. Agaoglu mentions each their investment plans in turkey and their plans about increasing their capable commercial enterprise to abroad.

Like every different entrepreneur in the global, my challenge isn’t a scarcity of recent ideas; it’s identifying which ideas are well worth spending money and time on.

Sometimes that’s not a terrible choice, but making an awesome wager at what your initiative must do can just as often cause failure. And, because the tremendous majority of companies fail inside 5 years of establishing, why now not take a few greater steps to find out if you absolutely have a remarkable idea before you threat your money and time following your hunch.

Starting any business takes a large bounce of faith. You’re leaping off of a mountain and hoping your parachute will open and lead you and your initiative to success. Given that you can be doing many things together with your time, how do you decide what to do and what’s absolutely a first-rate concept?

Here’s my manual to identifying in case your idea is any desirable and if it’s well worth moving to the next level.

Start by way of documenting your key assumptions about your initiative

When you’re first thinking about a new business concept, skip the formal business plan and start with a Lean Plan or an easy elevator pitch to write down the primary additives of your concept.

The key to this initial step is to write down you key assumptions quick—30 minutes ought to be enough to write down your thoughts. You don’t need to write plenty (certainly now not greater than a page). Just get your thoughts available so that you have a concept about your key assumptions because the next steps involve getting out into the actual world and seeing in case your assumptions are accurate.

Vet your prospective clients

Shockingly, talking to potential customers about your new commercial initiative idea is the step that most entrepreneurs skip. Not talking to your potential customers increases your possibilities of failure notably, so head out the door and start talking to human beings as quickly as you can.

When you interview your potential customers, you’re looking to validate your key assumptions which you documented on your business pitch. Do they virtually have the trouble you anticipate they’ve? How do they clear up their problem today? What do they consider your concept?

Be sure to speak to as many potential customers as you can so you get a couple of points of view. You’ll also gain precious insight into what your clients’ workplaces and workspaces look like, how they work, and the way they make buying decisions and store.

As you study your capability customers, you should cross again and update your pitch. You may tweak your definition of the patron problem, your solution, or even the opposition.

Show your potential clients a prototype of your product, if you have one

If you can, and it makes sense to your commercial initiative, attempt to proportion an instance of your solution. If you’re building a product, maybe you may proportion a prototype or some snap shots of what the product looks as if. If you’re imparting a service, describe the outcomes of your carrier and what the deliverables could be if your prospect employed you.

Ideally, you need to get your ability customers on the equal page as you and get them to critique your concept. The more actual you could make your idea in your potential customers, the better first-rate feedback you’ll get.

Find out how cash flow is going to take to release your business

As you accumulate consumer feedback and refine your pitch, you’re hopefully honing in on an exquisite initiative idea.

Vetting and refining your concept earlier than you begin your business will greatly decorate your chances of success and make certain that you have a solid idea.

At this stage, you ought to recognize if you have a winning idea to your palms. But, now you need to discern out if the business may be financially possible and what you want to get it off the ground.

This is the level wherein you’ll circulate past your preliminary business pitch and begin building out a few greater particular economic projections to parent out how much money you’ll want to get up and strolling. At a minimum, at this level you’ll need to create a sales forecast, a fee budget, and a coins float forecast. These 3 forecasts will assist you discern out what it’s going to take to start your business and maintain the open doors as you get your first customers.

Follow Onur Agaoglu here:

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

Linkedin