How Renzo Guevarra De-Stresses and Handles Obstacles

Despite his young age, Renzo Guevarra has achieved accomplishments that many others his age can only dream of. By shifting his focus to building his branding empire rather than working towards a conventional career, he managed to acquire levels of income, impact, and personal freedom.

Under the mentorship of entrepreneurial heavyweights Taki Moore, Sean Ferres, and Russell Brunson, Renzo has dedicated his life to helping online coaches build an elite brand.

To make his business run smoothly, Renzo needs to have a clear mind that is capable of making judgment calls to secure their profit and credibility. So how does he do it? Here’s how.

It’s Easier on Paper

When confronted with a tough situation, the young entrepreneur lets his systematic yet creative mind take charge; and to do that, he has to translate the circumstances to paper.

“[I] Write out all my problems in a journal so I don’t have to think about all my problems in my head. Easier to solve problems when I can see my problems on paper,” he said.

Once he sees his problems scrawled out on paper, he has an easier time planning and executing ideas to the best of his abilities. According to him, good processes like this generate good results.

No matter how hard obstacles get, Renzo recognizes the value of pushing through because this will have a larger and better pay off in the long run.

“As long I continue to keep going and push through tough obstacles, that’s where the real success comes in,” he said.

Him Above All Else

In avoiding stress and burnout, the young entrepreneur knows how to care for himself above everything else. He does this by prioritizing both his mental and physical health before even thinking about business.

Renzo even shared that he maintains this balance in his health by making his morning routine consist of working out, meditation, and his secret to processing ideas: journaling.

“The most important key is to follow a routine that’s both enjoyable and sustainable,” he said.

In addition to his routine, Renzo said that what he’s doing is his passion so it hardly feels like work for him.

To those who want to follow in his footsteps, he advises that one must have the right habits and focus on the right processes since this will help in overcoming obstacles while generating good results.

Get to know more about Renzo Guevarra through his podcast, as well as his Instagram, and LinkedIn accounts. Also, check out www.growthologyagency.co to find out more about his ventures.